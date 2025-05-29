Freeman evolves from flattening the learning curve to getting ahead of it

It just looks different, including the degree of curiosity to which those on the outside looking in are pressing for evidence and details of it.

And yet heading into Freeman’s fourth season as Notre Dame football’s regime head, the process is still very much renewed and as fervent as ever.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The typical deluge of questions from the media about Marcus Freeman’s offseason self-help regimen had been reduced to a trickle on Thursday, a not-so-subtle acknowledgement of the 39-year-old’s evolution of a college head coach.

A year after incorporating 36 hours aboard a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier floating in the Pacific Ocean — with a bunkmate and a communal bathroom, no less — to nudge his learning curve last spring, Freeman leaned more into his cell phone this May after spring football’s 14 practices had wrapped.

“I didn’t do as much traveling,” Freeman told a small gathering of core beat reporters in a conference room down the hall from his office at the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. “This year there were a lot of things that prevented me from traveling as much. I’ve done a lot more conversations — profession-development — over the phone with all different types of individuals.

“I don’t want to name drop, but I talked to [Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick] Sirianni for a while. I talked to some guys in the NFL, just about: How do we enhance our game management? How do we practice better? How do I use analytics better?

“How do we evaluate the roster in terms of financial reasons? All those different things. What’s my opinion on the changing landscape of college football? And to gather an opinion on that, I have to hear, I want to hear other people’s opinions.

“I want to hear some wisdom. The playoffs — that kind of thing. That’s kind of been my personal challenge this offseason.”

And perhaps going from flattening his learning curve to getting ahead of the curve.

Where Freeman seemingly has the mindset, the skill set and the blueprint to make tangible progress toward that end is how he’s dealing with the seismic challenges around Notre Dame football, including those still to come from the presumed finalization of the House v. NCAA settlement that includes a new economic model and roster/scholarship limits for college football.

In Notre Dame’s run to the Jan. 20 CFP National Championship Game last postseason, the mantra coming from the Irish players, in increasingly crescendoing decibels, as to why the College Football Playoff’s No. 7 seed was advancing through the bracket was: Culture wins.

Where Freeman seems to have an intuitive grasp on is how to win the cultural tug-of-war between what college football has long stood for and the professional elements that sometimes clash with that — like agents, salary envy, defending against roster tampering.

“There’s still a lot of similarities between what college football is becoming and the NFL,” he said. “I still think culture wins in the NFL. I do. I think, as you look at some of the successful franchises or organizations in the NFL, there’s still culture.

“And so, because they’re making money, that has no difference in the culture you are creating in the building. The money you make is the money you make. When you walk into our building, the culture is what you should feel. The culture is what is demanded around here. And that’s how we operate around here.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you make. You’re not treated that way. You’re not treated any different, no matter if you’re making more money than this person or if your role’s bigger than this person. You’re treated the way you go about your business, and I think that’s important.

“So, that’s what I believe in. I can tell you what our culture is. It’s what they feel, it’s what you feel when you’re in this building [Guglielmino Athletics Complex]. And what you feel is going to be determined not on what money you make.”

Freeman also put some offseason focus on more traditional easy of improving himself and the team, like the balance between instinct/experience on game day and analytics. And questioning and challenging the 2024 season’s X’s and O’s, even though they helped lead to a 14-2 overall mark, a No. 2 final ranking in both major polls and a four-game playoff spree that ended with a 34-23 loss to Freeman’s alma mater, Ohio State.

“I had a chance to really do a third, fourth and fifth self-scout, which has been beneficial for me,” Freeman said. “And I had more time this offseason to truly self-scout with the coaches than I’ve ever had. And that was really beneficial for our entire program, to challenge our coaches and myself in terms of how do we practice better?”

And what can Notre Dame do better in 2025?

The 11-point loss to Ohio State on Jan. 20 provided more answers than questions from Freeman’s standpoint — as well as anguish.

“Pain. Devastation,” he said

Still?

“Oh yeah,” Freeman continued. “When I think back to the season, it’s completely different. When I think back to that game and that night — painful. Disappointing. Underachieved. Those are the things I think about. I wish we could go back and, ‘Let’s do it one more time.’

“We didn’t play our best when our best was needed, and the outcome’s the outcome. But that’s different than when I think about the entire season. I think about the journey’s completely different. That’s a selfish answer. That’s what I feel. Grateful for the seniors. Grateful for the guys who that was their last game. Appreciative of those guys and their sacrifice, but selfishly that’s how I feel when I think about that game.”

Notre Dame opens its 2025 season on Sunday, Aug. 31, against a likely preseason Top 25 team in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. ND players report for training camp on July 30, with camp itself set to start the following day.

“I’ve said this before, but your past experiences continue to be your foundation for the future,” Freeman said. And I’m a better coach because of the experience. I’m a better coach because of the understanding what that experience was like, what it took.

“It’s going to take something different this year. Like, it doesn’t just repeat itself. Just because we did it last year doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we know the answers.’ But those experiences become the foundation for this upcoming season. I think it’s made us all better, but me included.”