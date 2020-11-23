Blink and you’ll miss a first down. Or a touchdown. Or some type of explosive play.

With North Carolina’s offense, they come in floods — and more frequently than any team in the country. The Tar Heels are first nationally in plays of 10 or more yards, at 22.6 per game, just ahead of Alabama, and third with 7.75 plays of at least 20 yards per game (minimum four games).

North Carolina is ranked No. 25 and is fighting just to be on the fringe of the New Year’s Six race, but still presents Notre Dame’s defense a test nearly as difficult as stopping Clemson. The standard for the Irish in this game is effective damage control rather than domination.