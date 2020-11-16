Notre Dame felt in command for much of the final three quarters in defeating Boston College 45-31 Saturday.

The Irish never punted. Their offense’s impediment was itself – three lost fumbles killed a drive inside the Boston College 40 and took the air out of two plays that gained first downs. They averaged 7.6 yards per play and have scored at least 45 points in consecutive games for the first time since 1996.

Notre Dame’s defense allowed more than 30 points for the third time in coordinator Clark Lea’s tenure, but it feels a little different than the 45 allowed to Michigan last year and the 40 in last week’s win over Clemson. Boston College scored a garbage-time touchdown and skated past disaster a couple times earlier in the game.