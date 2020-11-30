 Observations From Rewatching Notre Dame Football’s 31-17 Win At North Carolina: Talent, Scheme Both Shine
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-30 08:37:17 -0600') }}

Observations From Rewatching Notre Dame-UNC: Talent, Scheme Both Shine

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame has a way of removing much of the doubt from games that theoretically are not decided and could go either way.

There’s something about the Irish’s cool, confident demeanor and makeup that exudes into viewers and subtracts some of the stress that would otherwise be overflowing. Relatively speaking, of course.

Friday, Notre Dame kept No. 19 North Carolina in a stronghold to make a game with a one-score margin until the final minutes feel like a convincing victory. Allowing 58 yards on 25 plays in the second half while executing two touchdown marches of at least 89 yards will do that.

Notre Dame sophomore running back Kyren Williams versus North Carolina Nov. 27
Kyren Williams 124 yards and had three total touchdowns at North Carolina. (ACC)

Here are some more thoughts, numbers and musings from the 31-17 win after a second viewing.

Run Stuffing

