O-lineman Andrew Kristofic ready to focus on life after Notre Dame football
After five seasons of Notre Dame football, offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic has played tackle, guard and center for the Irish, and earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and master's in business analytics.
And now is ready to turn the page on football.
Not via the transfer portal, but simply moving on with life and turning down his COVID-year option for a sixth season, a Notre Dame spokesperson confirmed.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Kristofic spent most of the past two seasons as a backup on Notre Dame’s offensive line. He hasn’t started since the 2022 season opener, when he replaced an injured Jarrett Patterson at left guard against Ohio State.
Kristofic has played in the last 39 games for the Irish as a member of the field goal/extra point unit. He took meaningful but limited snaps against Louisville, Clemson and Stanford as Notre Dame’s center.
His chance to replace starter Zeke Correll, who suffered a concussion at Clemson on Nov. 4, to finish the season was derailed by a high ankle sprain in the Clemson game. That opened the door for sophomore Ashton Craig to take over the job.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Kristofic appeared in line for a strong back half of his Notre Dame career when he started the last seven games of the 2021 season at left guard. He replaced Correll in the Virginia Tech game that season and made his first career start against USC following the ensuing bye week.
Notre Dame signed Kristofic as a four-star recruit out of Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland. Rivals ranked him as the No. 32 offensive tackle in the 2019 class.
---------------------------------------------------------------
