They are joined by wide receiver Cam Williams (No. 46 overall) and quarterback CJ Carr (No. 50) to total four signees in the top 50. This marks just the third time that Notre Dame has had at least four signees in the top 50 on Rivals since it started ranking recruits in the 2002 class.

Five-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert have officially finished as the two highest-ranked signees in Notre Dame’s class. Both moved up fewer than five overall spots with Viliamu-Asa landing at No. 19 and Lambert landing at No. 37.

The upward movement for Notre Dame’s signees in the final Rivals250 for the 2024 class was minimal and limited to the top end of the class.

The 2008 class set the Rivals era record for Notre Dame with five signees in the top 50: tight end Kyle Rudolph (No. 20), quarterback Dayne Crist (25), wide receiver Michael Floyd (27), defensive end Ethan Johnson (32) and offensive guard Trevor Robinson (37). The 2013 class also had four for Notre Dame: linebacker Jaylon Smith (3), running back Greg Bryant (19), defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (21) and safety Max Redfield (30). But Vanderdoes infamously never enrolled at Notre Dame after signing with the Irish.

The four top 50 recruits in Notre Dame’s 2024 class is one more than the total Notre Dame signed in the previous three classes combined: 2021 offensive tackle Blake Fisher (No. 26), 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed (46) and 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen (48).

Safety Brauntae Johnson, ranked No. 89 overall, gave Notre Dame a fifth Rivals100 signee in the class. The Irish hadn’t signed at least five prospects in the Rivals100 in a class since 2013 and have done it five total times in the Rivals era: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2013.

While the release of final Rivals250 didn’t bring many positive developments for Notre Dame’s class, which entered the week No. 9 in the country with 23 signees, it’s worth remembering how rare of a class this was for the Irish. Even though running back Kedren Young dropped out of the Rivals250, the Irish still signed 10 recruits in the top 250.

The consistent and improved recruiting since head coach Marcus Freeman joined Notre Dame’s staff as a defensive coordinator in 2021 can be measured by Notre Dame’s last three classes each having at least three Rivals100 and at least 10 Rivals250 signees.

Here’s how Rivals ranked each of Notre Dame’s signees in the final Rivals250 for the 2024 class and how much it changed since the penultimate release in early December. Those changes will be slightly different than the ones that will appear on their Rivals profiles due to reclassified players that were added to the Rivals250 since the last update.

