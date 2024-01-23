Advertisement
Final Rivals250 for 2024 class includes 10 Notre Dame signees, 4 in top 50

Offensive tackle Guerby Lambert finished as Notre Dame's second-highest ranked signee in the 2024 class.
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

The upward movement for Notre Dame’s signees in the final Rivals250 for the 2024 class was minimal and limited to the top end of the class.

Five-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and four-star offensive tackle Guerby Lambert have officially finished as the two highest-ranked signees in Notre Dame’s class. Both moved up fewer than five overall spots with Viliamu-Asa landing at No. 19 and Lambert landing at No. 37.

They are joined by wide receiver Cam Williams (No. 46 overall) and quarterback CJ Carr (No. 50) to total four signees in the top 50. This marks just the third time that Notre Dame has had at least four signees in the top 50 on Rivals since it started ranking recruits in the 2002 class.

---------------------------------------------------------------

The 2008 class set the Rivals era record for Notre Dame with five signees in the top 50: tight end Kyle Rudolph (No. 20), quarterback Dayne Crist (25), wide receiver Michael Floyd (27), defensive end Ethan Johnson (32) and offensive guard Trevor Robinson (37). The 2013 class also had four for Notre Dame: linebacker Jaylon Smith (3), running back Greg Bryant (19), defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (21) and safety Max Redfield (30). But Vanderdoes infamously never enrolled at Notre Dame after signing with the Irish.

The four top 50 recruits in Notre Dame’s 2024 class is one more than the total Notre Dame signed in the previous three classes combined: 2021 offensive tackle Blake Fisher (No. 26), 2022 linebacker Jaylen Sneed (46) and 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen (48).

Safety Brauntae Johnson, ranked No. 89 overall, gave Notre Dame a fifth Rivals100 signee in the class. The Irish hadn’t signed at least five prospects in the Rivals100 in a class since 2013 and have done it five total times in the Rivals era: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2013.

While the release of final Rivals250 didn’t bring many positive developments for Notre Dame’s class, which entered the week No. 9 in the country with 23 signees, it’s worth remembering how rare of a class this was for the Irish. Even though running back Kedren Young dropped out of the Rivals250, the Irish still signed 10 recruits in the top 250.

The consistent and improved recruiting since head coach Marcus Freeman joined Notre Dame’s staff as a defensive coordinator in 2021 can be measured by Notre Dame’s last three classes each having at least three Rivals100 and at least 10 Rivals250 signees.

Here’s how Rivals ranked each of Notre Dame’s signees in the final Rivals250 for the 2024 class and how much it changed since the penultimate release in early December. Those changes will be slightly different than the ones that will appear on their Rivals profiles due to reclassified players that were added to the Rivals250 since the last update.

No. 19 Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa  

Movement: up two spots from No. 21

No. 37 Guerby Lambert

Movement: up four spots from No. 41

No. 46 Cam Williams

Movement: down 12 spots from No. 34

No. 50 CJ Carr

Movement: down one spot from No. 49


No. 89 Brauntae Johnson

Movement: down 23 spots from No. 66


No. 149 Aneyas Williams

Movement: down five spots from No. 144


No. 196 Loghan Thomas

Movement: down six spots from No. 190

No. 226 Peter Jones

Movement: down 19 spots from No. 207


No. 227 Leonard Moore

Movement: down 19 spots from No. 208


No. 220 Bryce Young

Movement: down six spots from No. 214


Dropped out: RB Kedren Young

Movement: previously ranked No. 244


