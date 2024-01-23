DL Gabe Rubio not listed on Notre Dame football spring roster
Notre Dame football defensive lineman Gabe Rubio is not currently listed on the 2024 roster heading into the spring, and it's not an oversight.
According to a Notre Dame spokesperson, Inside ND Sports was told Rubio is stepping away to attend to some personal matters.
The senior-to-be is not in the transfer portal and can rejoin Notre Dame for the 2024 season, but that is not definite yet.
The Irish have had 15 departures from last season’s roster through the transfer portal — including two defensive linemen — end Nana Osafo-Mensah (TCU) and nose guard Aidan Keanaaina (Cal). Notre Dame also welcomed eight new players from the portal, six of who are at ND this semester, including former Duke defensive end RJ Oben.
As a junior, Rubio logged 135 snaps in nine games for the Irish in 2023. He finished with 11 tackles, including four solo, five quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. Rubio has 29 total tackles, including four for loss, in three seasons at Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Rubio signed with the Irish as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class out of St. Peter’s (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles.
In Rubio’s absence, Notre Dame’s reserve defensive lineman including Donovan Hinish and Devan Houstan will have an opportunity to compete and fortify the nose guard position behind returning starter Howard Cross III. Senior-to-be defensive tackle Jason Onye can play both interior spots.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports