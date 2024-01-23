Notre Dame football defensive lineman Gabe Rubio is not currently listed on the 2024 roster heading into the spring, and it's not an oversight.

According to a Notre Dame spokesperson, Inside ND Sports was told Rubio is stepping away to attend to some personal matters.

The senior-to-be is not in the transfer portal and can rejoin Notre Dame for the 2024 season, but that is not definite yet.

The Irish have had 15 departures from last season’s roster through the transfer portal — including two defensive linemen — end Nana Osafo-Mensah (TCU) and nose guard Aidan Keanaaina (Cal). Notre Dame also welcomed eight new players from the portal, six of who are at ND this semester, including former Duke defensive end RJ Oben.