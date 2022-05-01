Notre Dame WBB transfer Abby Prohaska lands at San Diego State

She is the third of the four outgoing Irish transfers from coach Niele Ivey’s 24-9 team to announce a landing spot. Earlier, forward Sam Brunelle transferred to Virginia and guard Anaya Peoples committed to DePaul.

The 5-foot-10 Liberty Township, Ohio, product announced her grad transfer destination via Twitter and Instagram on Sunday.

Former Notre Dame guard Abby Prohaska will finish her college basketball career at San Diego State.

The Irish have since added three transfers of their own to go along with their lone high school signee, 5-11 guard and McDonald’s All-American KK Bransford.

Texas center Lauren Ebo is the latest incoming transfer, with the 6-4 grad senior-to-be announcing for the Irish on Friday. She joins 6-4 Oregon junior-to-be forward Kylee Watson and Stanford 5-10 grad senior-to-be Jenna Brown.

Prohaska played in 20 of ND’s 33 games last season, averaging 12.1 minutes, 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. She was the No. 73 player in the 2018 class, per ESPNw’s rankings.

San Diego State finished 15-16 overall last season, 8-10 in the Mountain West Conference.