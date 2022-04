Texas center Lauren Ebo commits to transfer to Notre Dame

Texas center Lauren Ebo has committed to transfer to play women's basketball at Notre Dame. Ebo shared the news Friday on Instagram.

The 6-foot-4 Ebo averaged 8.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game as a senior last season for the Longhorns. She started 30 games for a 29-7 Texas team that was ranked No. 6 in the AP poll after winning the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns fell just short of a Final Four trip in the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Stanford in the Spokane Regional final.

Ebo began her college basketball career at Penn State after being rated as a three-star recruit by espnW and ranked as the No. 17 post player in the 2018 class out of Upper Marlboro (Md.) Riverdale Baptist. After playing in 59 games in two seasons at Penn State, Ebo transferred to Texas.

Ebo will complete a graduate transfer and use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to play one season immediately at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame added a pair of transfer commitments earlier this week in Oregon forward Kylee Watson and Stanford guard Jenna Brown.

This story will be updated.