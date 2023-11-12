Scheduling a predictably outmanned New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) team in a tiny gym in Newark, N.J., Sunday afternoon checked a lot of boxes for Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team. It was a homecoming of sorts for several players like freshman sensation Hannah Hidalgo, junior All-American Olivia Miles and senior starter Kylee Watson, all of whom hail from the Garden State. Add junior star Sonia Citron and senior Nat Marshall – both New York products – with area ties. There was NJIT head coach Mike Lane. The 1993 Notre Dame graduate who earned a degree in business administration called it “surreal that I get to coach against Notre Dame“ and great for New Jersey basketball. And there was a needed easy 104-57 win — “to turn the page from last week,” Irish head coach Niele Ivey said – that surely helped soothe some of the irritation from a 100-71 defeat to No. 6 South Carolina in Paris last Monday. “You know, when we landed and we kind of drove around going to our hotel — just to see their eyes just light up just from being home, that's what I always want,” Ivey said. “I want them to have the opportunity to play in front of their home fans, their family, people that have known them their whole lives. So grateful that they got a chance to come back and have an incredible homecoming and to play well.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY2MTEyOTQ3OCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

No drama was expected with the No. 10 Irish facing a middle-of-the-road America East team that didn’t have a player taller than 6-foot-2. But each side had highlights to please a Fleisher Center crowd of 1,631, more than a hundred over its listed capacity. First, it was the home team hanging with an elite team for the first 12 minutes — it was 28-24 Irish with a couple minutes gone in the second quarter — because of its toughness to battle inside and ND taking a few minutes to get their offensive footing. “We came out battling, looking like a predator instead of prey,“ said Lane, before Notre Dame’s defense settled in. The Irish length and quickness overtook the Highlanders’ composure and poise. Leading the defensive attitude was the swift and slick-handed 5-6 Hidalgo. She picked some pockets, she slapped balls away on double teams and she got into passing lanes — all adding up to match a Marina Mabrey 2015 single-game school record of 12 steals. Not bad for her second college basketball game. “I think we all knew this,” Citron said of Hidalgo’s defense. “I think it's surprising to other people, because she is a freshman. But our team has known the impact she was going to have from the beginning, so there’s nothing surprising.” “I think that's her special gift — she loves to defend,” Ivey said. “It's contagious with the team. You know, she feeds her game off the energy on the defensive end. You don't see too many guards, especially freshman guards, that can change the trajectory of the game with their defense. “So, I love that about her. She's feisty. She just wants to make teams uncomfortable. And you know, she loves that role.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQUNLIEhPTUUgTU9PRDxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPuKYmO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vUmJjSEIySXJyTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JiY0hCMkly ck48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBXQkIgKEBuZHdiYikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uZHdiYi9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMzgy MDM1NzY3OTgyNDkyNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAx MiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK