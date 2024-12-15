Notre Dame WBB chooses lopsided win over letdown against Eastern Michigan

Emma Risch, pictured shooting a 3-pointer against James Madison in November, scored a career-high 23 points in Sunday's win over Eastern Michigan (Photo by Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The score — 118-49 — may receive some moderate national notice, but most women's college basketball fans are likely to dismiss it, assuming the lopsidedness has more to do with Eastern Michigan's limitations than No. 8-ranked Notre Dame's talent level. That would be a misread, or at the least, an incomplete one. The sublime performance in front of almost 8,000 at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, Irish coach Niele Ivey noted, says everything about her club's growth —as well as her own. Coming off the emotional victory over No. 2-ranked archrival Connecticut on Thursday night and into Sunday's pre-finals week mismatch, a letdown could have almost been expected and excused. Rather, the Irish took the same intensity, the same high level of energy and focus into 40 minutes of play to overwhelm EMU (1-6), a team picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Mid-American Conference. "I think it just speaks to the growth of this group," said Ivey, her team 9-2 and expected to climb in next week's AP poll. "You know, I think we came off of a really great high playing [then-No. 3] USC [Nov. 23], and unfortunately, we didn't bring that level of energy after that game [in losses to TCU and Utah on the Cayman Islands trip, Nov. 29-30]. "So they learned from that, and I kind of learned myself how I need to prepare this group in order to keep our energy high and play at a high standard and an elite standard. I think that was a lesson that we learned early on, and I think they carried that over after our win versus Connecticut."

Beyond an absolutely stunning shooting performance that led to 67.6% shooting from the field and a program record for made 3-point shots (16 in 24 attempts, 66.7%), there were 50 fast-break points (zero for the Eagles), thanks to an oppressive defensive effort that led to the Eagles' 28.8% shooting mark and 23 turnovers. Even playing at a high-transition speed and using every player available, the Irish committed only 10 turnovers, six under their average. They also did it without 6-foot-5 starting center Kate Koval, who was dressed and on the bench but was rested by Ivey because of "overall soreness." Grad transfer forward Liza Karlen, recently off the injury list herself, got her first start in an Irish uniform. The point total, per Notre Dame sports information, is the fifth-most in program history and the 69-point differential ranks eighth. "I thought our offense looked fantastic," Ivey said. "We've been working on a lot of things spacing-wise, and I also thought they just came out ready to play defensively." Six Irish players finished in double figures, led by Hannah Hidalgo with 27. It's two over her average, which ranks No. 2 in the country. She also had six steals, four rebounds and four of Notre Dame's 27 assists. She did all that in 24 minutes after averaging just under 38 minutes through the first 10 games. The Irish got career scoring bests from non-starters Emma Risch (23) and Cass Prosper (20). The 6-2 Risch, a sophomore, delivered the kind of game that many believed one day would come because of her prowess as a 3-point shooter coming out of high school. Her development as a freshman was truncated by hip issues. She played in just seven games last season before undergoing season-ending surgery on Jan. 4. With little resistance from the shorter Eagle defenders, Risch nailed seven 3s — one off Sheila McMillen's program record — in just nine attempts. She was on the floor for almost 25 minutes and added five rebounds. She came in averaging 4.6 points and 14 minutes over eight games — she was not used by Ivey in two games. Four of her treys came in the first half as the Irish rolled to a 61-20 first-half lead. "I think it just helps with my confidence even more," Risch said about her performance. "I just want to continue to show [that] and continue to get those opportunities." "I think it's what it has been like in practice," she added about her shot – she had been 9-for-27 on 3s (33.3%) coming in. "It's just rep after rep of the same thing. And this is just showing [how the work has helped]. So, I think it's just reps and practice really."

Prosper came in averaging 6.4 points and shooting 36% from the field. Sunday, she went 8-for-11, nailing both 3-point tries, and picking up five rebounds and five assists. Olivia Miles had 17 points and eight assists, Liatu King 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Sonia Citron 11 points. There were some Globetrotter-ish moments, particularly with Miles and Hidalgo delivering some pinpoint, behind-the-back passes. The game was ND's "Deaf Awareness Game" — with sign language incorporated into the game video-board features and discounted tickets provided to members of the deaf community and their guests. King, whose parents are deaf, played a role in the promotions and process. "Just having my coaches and other supporting staff be able to collaborate with me on having this game is super special to me," said King, who learned sign language at 9 months old and whose mother, Patricia Opurum, was in the arena for the game. "I'm super appreciative that we were able to get this going. They've done everything to ask me what I need in this game and just accommodated everything I need. And so, it's just super special. And I hold it dear to my heart. "I'm so happy that we were able to reach out to the deaf community and have my mom come to the game. So again, I'm just appreciative." Ivey will give her club the early part of the week off before meeting for some mid-week physical activity. Practice will resume late in the week to prepare for next Sunday's game against Loyola Maryland at noon EST (ACC Network Extra). The Irish will host ACC opponent Virginia at noon EST on Dec. 29. BOX SCORE: Notre Dame 118, Eastern Michigan 49