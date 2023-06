Notre Dame updated its 2023 football roster on UND.com this week to reflect the latest additions who have enrolled in summer courses. That includes the remaining freshmen in the 2023 class who signed in December, the preferred walk-on recruits from that class and the transfers who have joined the Irish.

Inside ND Sports has collected the new jersey numbers, which also includes a couple of changes since spring football, below. Numbers should not be considered finalized until preseason camp in August.

