Hidalgo, Miles make final cut, set to team up for Team USA in FIBA AmeriCup

Hidalgo, a junior-to-be and two-time All-America guard, and Miles, a fifth-year grad who transferred from ND two months ago to TCU, were both selected to play for USA head coach Kara Lawson of Duke after three days of trials in Colorado Spring, Colo.

Former Notre Dame women’s basketball teammates Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles both made the cut Thursday from 21 hopefuls to the final roster of 12 for the 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team that starts pool play in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup on June 28.

They’re back — and ready to unite for a common goal, representing their country and winning gold in Santiago, Chile, this summer.

The roster features six athletes who have claimed at least one gold medal as members of various USA basketball teams, and Hidalgo and Miles are two of them, though the two guards were never teammates on those squads.

The rest of the team comprises Oklahoma center Raegan Beers, Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes, Texas forward Madison Booker, Iowa State center Audi Crooks, South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards, LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, Utah guard Gianna Kneepkens, USC guard Kennedy Smith, Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke and Michigan State forward Grace VanSlooten.

The roster was selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee.

Team USA will play in Group B against host nation Chile on June 28, followed by matchups with Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The Dominican Republic, Canada, El Salvador, Brazil and Argentina make up Group A.

The top four teams from each of the two groups in pool play advance to the July 4 quarterfinals. The semis are set for July 5, with the medal games to be stages on July 6. The winner of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup will earn a berth to the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, set to be held in Berlin next September.

Lawson had to coach against the formidable backcourt duo twice this past season, with her Duke team struggling in a 64-49 loss at ND’s Purcell Pavilion on Feb. 17, then turning the tables in the ACC tourney semifinals, 61-56, March 8 in Greensboro, N.C.

Notre Dame this past season concocted a 19-game win streak with Hidalgo and Miles playing in the same backcourt, with the Duke victory part of that run as well as a double-digit victory over eventual national champ UConn. But the guards also were part of a late-season fade that ended with a 71-62 NCAA Sweet 16 loss to TCU — Miles’ new team that she’ll play in her final college season in 2025-26.

Miles was one of four players to hit the transfer portal after ND’s 28-6 season. Additionally, five players — including WNBA draft picks Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld and Liatu King — exhausted their eligibility.

Hidalgo was one of only three returning players, with head coach Niele Ivey adding five transfers this spring, and in November freshman forward Leah Macy, the latter of whom suffered a serious knee injury in late January and putting her availability for the coming season into question.

The most recent impression of Hidalgo/Miles came after the season — and off the court — during a WNBA exhibition game between Las Vegas and Dallas on May 2. At halftime, the two happened to run into each other in one of the tunnels leading to the court.

After an initial handshake, the conversation appeared to get heated, with security personnel eventually nudging the players to move along. The exchange was captured on video and posted on Twitter/X, with actual context lacking, and speculation roaming free.

And yet they showed enough chemistry, talent and cohesion in the trials this week to become teammates once again for a momentous stretch this summer.