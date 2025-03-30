2026 Rivals250 DT Tiki Hola sets commitment date

Tiki Hola scheduled official visits to three schools later this year: SMU, USC and Notre Dame.
The four-star defensive tackle may end up making only one official visit after all. That's because Hola, a junior at Bastrop (Texas) High, plans to announce his commitment decision on May 10.
Only one of Hola's previously scheduled official visits was expected to be prior to May 10. His trip to SMU was slated to start May 2. Hola's official visits to USC and Notre Dame were schedule to start June 6 and June 13, respectively.
That doesn't necessarily mean Hola should be expected to commit to SMU. But it's unclear if his previous plans will remain intact. The good news for Notre Dame is he already planned to get to Notre Dame again prior to his new commitment date. Hola scheduled a visit to Notre Dame for April 11 prior to the Blue-Gold Game.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
More Content
► Q&A: Rivals100 RB Javian Osborne discusses his Notre Dame football visit
► Penn State RB commit Messiah Mickens says he's not visiting other schools
► Notebook: How details are defining spring for Notre Dame's offense
► Transcript: Notre Dame DC Chris Ash after fifth spring practice
► Sweet 16 goes sour again for Notre Dame WBB as TCU ends another ND NCAA run
Hola's three finalists have been trimmed down from a top five that previously included Oregon and Texas. Hola visited Notre Dame for its junior day on Jan. 25 and visited USC the following weekend. That was his third visit to ND and first to USC.
No team has been hotter in the 2026 recruiting cycle than USC. The Trojans have the top-ranked class in the country, per Rivals, with 17 verbal commitments already. But two of those commitments are defensive tackles: four-star recruit Jaimeon Winfield and three-star recruit Malik Brooks.
SMU's 2026 class, which is ranked No. 42 by Rivals, is still in the beginning stages with four verbal commitments. Notre Dame is further along with seven commitments in a class ranked No. 11.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
The Irish are still looking for their first defensive line commitment in the class. Only two members of the 2026 class so far are defensive recruits: four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. and four-star cornerback Chaston Smith. But the Irish may add four-star edge defender Rodney Dunham when he shares his commitment decision on April 10.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Hola has been a coveted recruit with 25 reported scholarship offers. According to MaxPreps, Hola totaled 102 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 12 games last season. Rivals ranks Hola as the No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 194 overall in the 2026 class.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports