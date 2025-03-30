2026 Rivals250 DT Tiki Hola sets commitment date

Tiki Hola scheduled official visits to three schools later this year: SMU, USC and Notre Dame.

The four-star defensive tackle may end up making only one official visit after all. That's because Hola, a junior at Bastrop (Texas) High, plans to announce his commitment decision on May 10.

Only one of Hola's previously scheduled official visits was expected to be prior to May 10. His trip to SMU was slated to start May 2. Hola's official visits to USC and Notre Dame were schedule to start June 6 and June 13, respectively.

That doesn't necessarily mean Hola should be expected to commit to SMU. But it's unclear if his previous plans will remain intact. The good news for Notre Dame is he already planned to get to Notre Dame again prior to his new commitment date. Hola scheduled a visit to Notre Dame for April 11 prior to the Blue-Gold Game.

