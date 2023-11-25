When Eli Raridon is asked to tell the story of his first college touchdown someday to those who weren’t around to recall it, the Notre Dame sophomore tight end will sort of have something in common with them. “It happened, but I don’t really remember it too much,” Raridon said earlier this week of a 19-yard scoring pass from Sam Hartman last Saturday, 52 seconds after halftime that fueled a second-half onslaught in a 45-7 Notre Dame Stadium takedown of Wake Forest. “Too much adrenaline,” Raridon continued, “and I kind of blacked out there. Still really hasn’t hit me yet, but obviously it’s super cool for me and my family.” And perhaps the start of something even bigger as well as the beginning of the end of the long road back from a second ACL surgery in a 10-month span on the same (right) knee.

Click here to sign up!

Advertisement

Raridon actually had three catches in the game, the first three in his 10 games in an ND uniform — spread over two seasons — and in his first career start. The 6-foot-7, 250–pound Des Moines, Iowa, product is looking for an encore of sorts on Saturday night, when the CFP 18th-ranked Irish (8-3) close their regular-season at Stanford (3-8). Kick time is 7 p.m. EST on the Pac-12 Network (with a free trial available on fuboTV). “I can work on everything,” Raridon said of his next step, “but the thing I can improve most is definitely my route game. In high school I never learned about different coverages or how to run routes really, so when I came here, that was kind of new. “I’ve always been athletic, so it worked out in high school. But when you come to college, you have to know how to run routes. You have to know what coverages are happening when you go out there. I’ve gotten a lot better with that, in my opinion. “I still have a lot more work to do in that area. Being a good route-runner and being smart in the pass game is definitely my next step to develop into a better tight end.” But first Raridon had to get comfortable on the field all over again from his October 2022 ACL tear. He was near physically ready to go when the Irish opened the 2023 season on Aug. 26, but he didn’t make his season debut until Oct. 7 at Louisville. “The second ACL is always harder mentally, and also with my surgery it was a little more traumatic on my knee with the patellar tendon,” he said. “I was getting a lot more pain than the first time. There were a lot of mental barriers coming back later on in the season, especially Louisville. “I wasn’t 100% yet. I would say about the USC game [on Oct. 14] was when I gained my confidence and started feeling normal again. It took me some game play and some practices to get through that mental barrier.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY3MTM4NzY0MiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Related Content