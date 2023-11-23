SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Javontae Jean-Baptiste set a career high in sacks in a season Saturday when he sacked Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern. The Notre Dame defensive end upped his total to 2.5 sacks, which bested the 2.0 he had as a redshirt senior last season at Ohio State. When Jean-Baptiste made the decision to graduate transfer to Notre Dame in the offseason, he likely envisioned a higher sack total for his increased role with the No. 18 Irish (8-3). But the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder has made an impact that transcends tackling quarterbacks. He became one of the most reliable defenders on a Notre Dame defense that’s among the 10 best in the FBS in scoring defense, total defense and passing efficiency defense. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY3MTM4NzY0MiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement