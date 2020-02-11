Rivals updated its national rankings for the class of 2021 on Tuesday, and there were plenty of Notre Dame targets who made big moves. • The Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive line duo of Rocco Spindler and Garrett Dellinger both had strong performances at the Future 50 event down in Orlando, Fla. in January and saw positive bumps in the rankings. Spindler moved up 22 spots and now is the No. 55 prospect nationally, while Dellinger moved up 93 spots to No. 155 in the land. Spindler and Dellinger are long time Notre Dame targets and are expected to visit South Bend for the weekend of March 20.

Clarkston (Mich.) High's Garrett Dellinger was a big mover in the updated 2021 Rivals rankings. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn extended an offer to Fairfax (Va.) Robinson offensive tackle Tristan Leigh during the January contact period, and Leigh made an enormous jump in the rankings as well. He moved from the No. 157 prospect to No. 26, a jump of 131 spots. Another target for Quinn and the Fighting Irish in the DMV area who received a bump in the national rankings was Olney (Md.) Good Counsel lineman Landon Tengwall, who rose from No. 35 to No. 27. • Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was out recruiting in the Omaha, Neb. area in January and extended a new tight end offer to Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School's Thomas Fidone. The 6-5, 217-pounder was another big mover, as the new Notre Dame target now ranks as the No. 60 prospect nationally, a bump of 144 spots.