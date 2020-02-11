Two new five-stars were added in the latest update of the Rivals250 for the 2020 class. As we head into the spring period and camp season, several more prospects are looking to join that elite group. Our analysts identify three prospects knocking on the door of five-star status. RIVALS RANKING WEEK (2021 CLASS) SCHEDULE Monday: Countdown of new five-stars | Who should be No. 1? Tuesday: New Rivals250 released | Mind of Mike column Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released | Team rankings breakdown Thursday: Defensive position rankings released Friday: New state rankings released

Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher has resided in the top 20 of the 2021 rankings since its inception, and will have plenty of opportunities to earn his fifth star over the course of the next year. We have seen less of him in-person than the other prospects listed here, and those in-person evaluations often answer the remaining questions left after film evaluation. The size/athleticism combination for Fisher is outstanding – he is a mammoth offensive tackle who can move, get second level and locate in space. That is a recipe for success at the tackle position. - Josh Helmholdt, Midwest analyst



We've seen Landon Tengwall multiple times a year since he was a freshman and he continues to improve parts of his game each time. At the Future 50 combine earlier this year in Orlando, he did a good job of holding up against elite pass rushers. As he continues to work on his technique, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get even quicker moving laterally. If we continue to see improvement throughout the camp season and into the summer, there is a good chance he could end up among the five-stars before all is said and done. - East Coast analyst Adam Friedman

