Notre Dame Signees Make Moves In Final Rivals250 Rankings
Mars (Pa.) High offensive lineman Michael Carmody has been on the bubble of the Rivals250 for the past year and a half. In the final update of the list for the 2020 class, the Notre Dame signee checked in at No. 230 after being previously unranked nationally.
Carmody had strong performances in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio Texas and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Some experts pegged Carmody to Ohio State and others believed he'd choose Penn State, but an offer from the Irish was just too good to turn down for the younger brother of Irish men's hoops guard Robby Carmody. He committed to Notre Dame last June.
The Irish had three prospects make the final Rivals100 update. To see that article, click here.
Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne and Kevin Bauman both moved up one spot.
Pyne, who starred in the Under Armour All-America Game and holds all of the major New Canaan (Conn.) High career passing records, now sits at No. 117 nationally, and Bauman, a USA Today All-New Jersey first-team offense performer and Polynesian Bowl participant, ranks as the No. 129 recruit in America.
Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker took a tumble in the rankings. The highly coveted prospect is now the No. 136 prospect in the country after falling out of the Rivals100.
Baker was selected for the All-America Bowl and Polynesian Bowl but did not play in either due to a minor knee injury. Baker was also the 2019 Randall McDaniel OL Award recipient, given to top offensive lineman in Arizona.
Lake Forest (Ill.) High defensive lineman Rylie Mills moved up seven spots in the Rivals250 and was placed as the No. 154 overall recruit in America. Mills picked the Irish over Ohio State, Wisconsin and many others last spring. Mills enrolled at Notre Dame in January.
Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis defender Jordan Botelho broke into the Rivals250 in June and has been a steady riser ever since. He moved up 23 spots and ranks as the No. 175 prospect in the land. Botelho is listed as an inside linebacker but is expected to play vyper for the Fighting Irish.
