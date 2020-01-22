Mars (Pa.) High offensive lineman Michael Carmody has been on the bubble of the Rivals250 for the past year and a half. In the final update of the list for the 2020 class, the Notre Dame signee checked in at No. 230 after being previously unranked nationally. Carmody had strong performances in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio Texas and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. Some experts pegged Carmody to Ohio State and others believed he'd choose Penn State, but an offer from the Irish was just too good to turn down for the younger brother of Irish men's hoops guard Robby Carmody. He committed to Notre Dame last June.

Michael Carmody moved into the Rivals250 after strong all-star performances. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Irish had three prospects make the final Rivals100 update. To see that article, click here. Notre Dame signees Drew Pyne and Kevin Bauman both moved up one spot. Pyne, who starred in the Under Armour All-America Game and holds all of the major New Canaan (Conn.) High career passing records, now sits at No. 117 nationally, and Bauman, a USA Today All-New Jersey first-team offense performer and Polynesian Bowl participant, ranks as the No. 129 recruit in America. Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker took a tumble in the rankings. The highly coveted prospect is now the No. 136 prospect in the country after falling out of the Rivals100.