St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet wide receiver Jordan Johnson was elevated to five-star status in June of 2019, and in the final update to the Rivals100 rankings, the Irish signee finished as the No. 28 prospect nationally. He dropped three spots from the last update in December. Johnson caught two passes for 27 yards in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas Jan. 4, which was preceded by a strong showing during practices. Johnson helped lead De Smet to a perfect 14-0 record and a Class 6 Missouri state championship. He caught 29 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

Notre Dame signee Jordan Johnson ranks as a five-star prospect. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer moved up one spot in the January rankings update and now sits at No. 36 nationally. Mayer finished just two spots below the lowest ranked five-star recruit in the 2020 class. Mayer recorded 49 receptions for 970 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus two rushing touchdowns in 2019. He was named Gatorade Kentucky player of the year and Mr. Football in the state of Kentucky by the football coaches association. The 6-5, 234-pounder caught one pass for 39 yards and a touchdown in the All-America Bowl.