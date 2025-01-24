Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts ready to chase down his NFL dreams

On Friday, Watts declared for the NFL Draft — completely expected after he deferred that career step last offseason. Watts technically didn’t have to declare, though.

But the grad senior from Omaha, Neb., who started his college career as a wide receiver during the COVID-19 pandemic, has other plans. And dreams, and, come the NFL Draft three months from now, a new reality too.

The two-time All-America safety had that much impact on Notre Dame’s elite defensive statistics, the trajectory of the teammates around him, and a bottom line for the Irish that consisted of a 14-2 record and had them knocking on the door for a national title Monday night in Atlanta.

It’s only maybe half in jest to suggest that the name missing from the accruing list of candidates to be Notre Dame’s next defensive coordinator is Xavier Watts .

Anyone in college football in the 2020 recruiting class, like Watts, was automatically entered into the draft and had to opt out by Feb. 7 if they wanted to exercise their COVID-year option and come back for a sixth season.

Players in the 2021 and ’22 classes with remaining eligibility have to petition for early entry, a hard deadline that passed on Jan. 15 for everyone except the Ohio State and ND players. For them — a group that includes Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison — the deadline is Friday. Morrison declared Thursday, and is expected to be taken in the first or second round.

"He definitely helped himself," Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman said of Watts' decision to return to ND for the 2024 season. "He came into the season as an elite ballhawk, which continued, but he substantially improved in run defense and became a better tackler.

"His calling card is always going to be his ability to get to the football. The improved physicality significantly raises his floor."

Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic projects 6-foot, 203-pound Watts as a late-second-rounder. ESPN’s Matt Miller rates him as the No. 3 safety in the draft, while colleague Mel Kiper Jr., projects him as No. 4 at his position.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.

Watts never caught a pass for the Irish as a freshman wide receiver in 2020 before flipping to defense early in 2021, but he caught 13 of them the past two seasons combined from opposing QBs. That includes six interceptions this season, one of which he returned 100-yards against USC on Nov. 30 for the longest return in school history.

His seven picks in 2023 led the nation, the same season that he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player. This season he amassed 82 tackles — second on the team to linebacker Jack Kiser — 3.5 tackles for loss, a team-high 10 pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

As a team, Notre Dame won the national pass-efficiency defense title for the second year in a row — synching up with Watts’ two All-America seasons. He was a unanimous selection in 2023 and consensus in 2024, missing the repeat by a singular second-team designation instead of all firsts.

The Irish, who fell to Ohio State 34-23 in Atlanta on Monday night and lost defensive coordinator Al Golden to the Cincinnati Bengals midweek, finished 11th in total defense, fourth in scoring defense and first in both takeaways and defensive touchdowns scored.

Off the field, Watts earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design and a master's degree in business administration for sports analytics.

“I'm really glad I came back,” Watts said, just ahead of ND’s Dec. 20 CFP opener with Indiana. “Last year there was a lot of back and forth with it. But at the end of the day, I’m really pleased with my decision. I feel like I've improved myself.

“And that was one of the main things — just improve as a player and obviously just team goals as well. We were reaching new heights last year, playing in the Sun Bowl. And now we're in the playoffs, so I’m pleased with the decision.”