Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman has announced on Instagram that he will bypass his final season of college eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the team captains this past season, Gilman enrolled at Naval Prep Academy in 2015 and starred as a freshman for the 2016 Naval Academy with 76 tackles before transferring to Notre Dame, whom his Midshipmen defeated in 2016.



Gilman recorded 169 tackles and forced six fumbles in his two seasons at Notre Dame. (Mike Miller)

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Gilman sat out the 2017 campaign for the Fighting Irish but quickly established himself as a dynamic leader and was named Notre Dame’s Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year. In 2018 he took on a starting role at safety for the College Football Playoff-qualifying Irish and finished second in tackles (95), third in solo stops (59), broke up seven passes, forced three fumbles — including a couple of game changers in tight wins over Vanderbilt and USC — and intercepted two passes.

He also was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week with his eight tackles and two interceptions versus Syracuse.

This year Gilman, who received his degree this month, was fourth in tackles with 74 and once again forced three fumbles — including on Notre Dame’s first punt in last weekend’s 33-9 Camping World Bowl victory versus Iowa State. That strip was recovered by receiver Chase Claypool to set up Notre Dame’s initial score. During the Dec. 13 Echoes Award banquet at Notre Dame, Gilman wouldn’t tell reporters yet on whether he was turning pro but did say, “I’m very confident that I’m ready to be a professional.”