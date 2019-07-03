A pair of Notre Dame seniors were named preseason All-Americans by the Sporting News.

Senior right guard Tommy Kraemer was named a first-team All-American by the publication and senior safety Alohi Gliman was named to the second team.

Kraemer is Notre Dame's most experienced returning blocker, having started 19 games during his career. He started nine games at right tackle in 2017 and was a part of the nation's best line that season. He moved to guard this past season, where he started 10 games.

Sporting News had this to say about Kraemer:

"Kraemer has been a force on the interior the Irish, part of a growing assembly line sending first-round talent on to the NFL. Kraemer has made 21 starts the last two seasons and should be the leader up front for a Notre Dame team looking to get back to the Playoff."

Gilman was named to the preseason second team after earning second-team All-American honors by Pro Football Focus following the 2018 season. Gilman, a transfer from Navy, finished second on the defense last season with 94 tackles. He added five pass break ups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions to his season tally.

Notre Dame fans will get plenty of looks at several preseason All-American linemen this season. Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas and Stanford tackle Walker Little joined Kraemer on the first-team. Michigan guard Ben Bredeson and Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton were named to the second team.

Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was on the first team for Sporting News. Georgia running back D'Andre Swift and Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill also made the second team.

Twelve players from the list were on Notre Dame's schedule in 2018.