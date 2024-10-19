Notre Dame's style points continue to be its toughness, resilience

Except it actually is THE story, the main plotline, the soul of the journey of a 2024 Irish team that face-planted in week 2 against Northern Illinois and has been simultaneously rehabbing its image, College Football résumé and what its dreams should look like ever since.

That recent Notre Dame football roster deletion Benjamin Morrison was breaking down Georgia Tech film this week from his hospital bed and texting his insights to his freshman understudies/replacements would seem to be a compelling backstory.





The eventual 31-13 dismantling of Georgia Tech Saturday at opulent Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta by a relatively un-opulent 12th-ranked Irish team (6-1) looked more like what eventual 2023 Michigan did last season in largely just whelming its way into the final four-team version of the CFP last season.

Lead with defense. Lead with toughness. And when the original script hits a snag, as in the season-ending injury to arguably ND’s best player in junior cornerback Morrison, embrace the new edits and characters rising to the occasion.

Like freshman cornerback Leonard Moore, one of the recipients of Morrison’s post-hip surgery coaching/inspiring this week.

“You definitely got to be confident, as a cornerback especially,” Moore said in his second career start after pinch-hitting for sophomore Christian Gray against Louisville just two games ago.

“What Ben told me is don’t think about it like you’re a freshman. Just think about you going out there and playing football. Don’t give yourself any excuses. Just go out there and guard your man.”

And Moore did that, to the tune of seven tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups. Only one player in the game had more tackles — sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen, who early in the season looked like he’d get overtaken by freshman prodigy Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

Instead they’ve pushed each other to another level of competence and physicality and often find themselves on the field together in linebackers coach Max Bullough’s five-linebacker rotation. Bowen accrued a career-high nine tackles and a bruising postscript seemingly to all nine of them.

He too showed up in the Irish pass defense with a breakup after Georgia Tech’s red-zone specialty quarterback, Zach Pyron, got elevated to full-time, fill-in starter and began the game with nine successive completions.

The fourth-time career starter (the previous three in 2022) then connected on just 11 of his next/final 27 throws. And his two interceptions, one each by Irish safeties Xavier Watts and Adon Shuler, constituted one more than injured starter Haynes King and Pyron had combined for in the first seven games this season.

The ACC’s most potent run game — and one that had rolled to a combined 616 the past two games in wins over Duke and North Carolina — managed just 64, a season low, with a 2.2-yards-per-carry average. Pyron accounted for 45 of those 64 yards.

“Coach [Al] Golden has done an amazing job of doing that all season long — adjustments,” ND head coach Marcus Freeman said of his defensive coordinator who gets to decode unbeaten Navy’s new more-passing game-friendly offense this coming week for a Saturday clash with the Mids in East Rutherford, N.J.

“We've seen some different things that we haven't prepared for,’ Freeman continued, “and so the ability to make adjustments has been huge.”

Even when the Irish do the opposite of foreshadowing, as they did against the Yellow Jackets, with a sloppy first impression.

But the ND defense — which yielded a 71-yard, 13-play, 7-plus-minute scoring drive to close the first quarter — flipped the script until garbage time, late. As did the offense after quarterback Riley Leonard started 0-for-2 with an interception, then strung together 12 straight completions.

“You can’t throw that ball into Cover 3. I knew that,” Leonard said. “It’s just one of those things where you’ve got to be disciplined as a quarterback. It’s very easy to get greedy and want to make the explosive play.

“But throughout my career I’ve learned that just taking what the defense gives me is what wins you ball games. Ever since then, I was like, ‘All right, settle down. Trust your eyes. Trust your coaching. And get the job done.’ We did a pretty good of that since that.

“Don’t be a dummy. If they give you a hitch, take a hitch. It’s hard to do, but it’s really not that hard. Just take what the defense gives you and move the ball down the field and stay in front of the chains. After that, I was just like, ‘All right, settle down. Play your game.’”

Leonard’s game looked like this at game’s end; A second straight push past the 200-yard passing mark (203 yards) on 20-of-29 accuracy. A big factor in the Irish running game with 51 yards on 10 carries and his ninth and 10th rushing TDs this season with at least five games to go.

Only Brandon Wimbush in 2017, with 14, has amassed more rushing TDs by an Irish QB in a single season.

“This team just knows how to do it,” Leonard said. “We’re an old team, and we keep learning from our mistakes at this point. We know how to pull through.”

Maybe they’ve read old press clippings of all the offseason turmoil that preceded the 2012 Irish team’s title game run. We do know Freeman showed the team video of a female track athlete running the 100-meter hurdles, tripping over the second one and not only finishing the race, but winning it.

“Like, that's life,” Freeman said. “Like, that's a week of prep. I mean, it's a game. It's a season. Like, you're going to hit some hurdles, and you’ve got to get up and sprint through the finish line. And that's what they did.”