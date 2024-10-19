Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame

in other news
Maybe Notre Dame will never fully cure its early-game imperfect starts, but the Irish continue to master the art of the recovery.
And 12th-ranked ND rode that momentum to a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, setting up a possibility that hasn’t yet happened in the coach Marcus Freeman Era.
A six-game win streak. The Irish (6-1) get to try for that next Saturday at East Rutherford, N.J. against unbeaten Navy (6-0).
In the meantime, the Irish reached bowl eligibility against the Yellow Jackets (5-3) and amassed a five-game win streak for the third time in Freeman’s first three years as head coach. There were plenty of heroes, including scads of them on special teams. Inside ND Sports awards game balls to two of them. Here they are:
OFFENSE: Riley Leonard, quarterback
Leonard continues to develop into the passer Notre Dame hoped he’d turn into without evolving away from his strength as a runner.
After starting out 0-for-2 with an interception, the Duke transfer found a rhythm and finished with his second straight game eclipsing 200-yards passing (203). He finished 20-of-29 and completed passes to nine different receivers.
He contributed 51 yards and two TDs on 10 carries in the run game against a top 25 run defense.
DEFENSE: Leonard Moore, cornerback
The freshman stepped in for out-for-the-season starter and future first-round NFL draft choice Benjamin Morrison and shined for an Irish pass defense that got better as the game went on.
Leonard finished with seven tackles, including one for loss, and two pass breakups. Also making a strong case was sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen with a team-high nine tackles.
