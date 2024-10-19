Game Balls: Leonard passes another test, Moore ascends for Notre Dame

Maybe Notre Dame will never fully cure its early-game imperfect starts, but the Irish continue to master the art of the recovery.

And 12th-ranked ND rode that momentum to a 31-13 victory over Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, setting up a possibility that hasn’t yet happened in the coach Marcus Freeman Era.

A six-game win streak. The Irish (6-1) get to try for that next Saturday at East Rutherford, N.J. against unbeaten Navy (6-0).

In the meantime, the Irish reached bowl eligibility against the Yellow Jackets (5-3) and amassed a five-game win streak for the third time in Freeman’s first three years as head coach. There were plenty of heroes, including scads of them on special teams. Inside ND Sports awards game balls to two of them. Here they are: