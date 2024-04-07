Editor’s note: This is the third and final story in a multi-part series profiling new Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua , who officially succeeded Jack Swarbrick on March 25.

This was logistically easier and more commonplace during his eight months of Jack Swarbrick’s take-your-successor-to-work days for Bevacqua that culminated in the actual handing off of the keys to the athletic department on March 25.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — On a day when new Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua is, per usual, being pulled in more directions than he can comfortably honor, he has prioritized a meeting with one of the school’s student-athletes in the morning, and another right after lunch.

“I would say that student-athlete experience, maintaining it is my No. 1 priority walking in the door,” Bevacqua told Inside ND Sports this past week in a one-on-one interview. “I think it’s one of the great differentiators for Notre Dame. I think it’s one of our greatest strengths — when you come here as a student-athlete, you’re going to have a full Notre Dame experience. You’re going to be fully integrated into this campus community.”

Even as the definition of student-athlete broadly, nationally is changing seismically and seemingly at light speed in so many other ways, including on the ND campus.

With the NCAA’s structural and enforcement power structures seemingly irredeemably broken, Congress perpetually distracted when tugged on to help, and the courts and labor organizations continuing to change the balance of power.

And yet Bevacqua sees his role as Notre Dame’s athletic director as providing a voice, and guardrails and answers about where all of this is headed, just as Swarbrick did — sometimes well under the radar of the average fan — during his 17-year run as Notre Dame’s AD.

“I haven’t been shy about saying, ‘It wasn’t as though I was waking up every morning dreaming of being an athletic director.’” the 52-year-old Notre Dame grad and former chair and president of NBC Sports said. “There’s only one place I would ever do it. Without a doubt.

“As I said in an interview I did last week, the chaos kind of excites me. It’s not the old days of being an athletic director. It’s chaos. Notre Dame has a seat at that table, and we have an important voice.

“And we have to preserve everything that makes Notre Dame special and, quite frankly, that makes college sports special. And so, I’ve been a part of the major sports landscape now for 20-plus years in a lot of different ways.

“Whether that was as a lawyer back at the USGA or running major events like the U.S. Open, some agency experience at CAA, running the PGA of America, obviously on the media side, which is so important in college sports, the chairman of NBC Sports, I’d like to think — I hope — that each of those roles in a different way have kind of prepared me to come into this role with a head of steam.”

That’s not just in the evolving definition of student-athlete. It’s in the high-stakes game of media rights. It’s keeping Notre Dame’s access to a national championship in football unimpeded. It’s keeping the school from becoming one of the ever-increasing athletic programs being sent to college sports’ version of the kids’ table at Thanksgiving.

“I think it’s one of the key responsibilities of this position,” Bevacqua said. “And full credit, Jack did a wonderful job with that. And that shows the relevance and the value and the unique power of Notre Dame.

“To maintain that independence in football, to be a key part of the ACC in all of our other sports with the exception of hockey. But to have that voice in intercollegiate sports — whether you’re interacting with the NCAA or colleagues at the ACC or have a seat at that very important table at the CFP, to have that voice in Washington when you’re talking to Congress about NIL and the importance of the student-athlete experience.

“If I look back over the course of the eight months — and Jack and I have such a great partnership and such a great friendship and he’s impressed me in so many ways — I’d say where he’s impressed me the most is in his dealing with Washington.

“He has such respect there when you’re talking to people as politically diverse as [U.S. senators] Ted Cruz and Cory Booker. The level of conversation he’s had with them. As I’ve said to everyone who will listen, I think Jack can be such an unbelievable force for us — not just for Notre Dame — but for college sports to continue with a very visible role in Washington talking about the importance of the student-athlete experience. Talking about changes that need to be made to keep college athletics in a healthy position.”