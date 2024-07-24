This year’s game is set for Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium in New York against Army (7 p.m. EST on NBC/Peacock), and the uniforms — and the movie parody used to introduce them — reflected the occasion and the venue.

The third-year Notre Dame head football coach on Wednesday was once again front and center for the Irish football program’s summer reveal of its Shamrock Series uniforms for the upcoming season.

Is Marcus Freeman angling for an Emmy — or whatever the YouTube equivalent is?

Freeman, in the video, played corrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort from the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. None of the Irish players in the video had speaking parts, as in past parodies in 2022 (The Hangover) and 2023 (Jerry Maguire), but it was nice to see oft-injured tight end Kevin Bauman snag a more-prominent position in the video.

This year’s Shamrock Series game will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 13-7 Irish win on Oct. 18, 1924, at the Polo Grounds that inspired the great sports writer Grantland Rice’s famous lead:

“Outlined against a blue-gray October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again. In dramatic lore their names are Death, Destruction, Pestilence, and Famine. But those are aliases. Their real names are: Stuhldreher, Crowley, Miller and Layden. They formed the crest of the South Bend cyclone before which another fighting Army team was swept over the precipice at the Polo Grounds this afternoon as 55,000 spectators peered down upon the bewildering panorama spread out upon the green plain below.”

The uniform color is inspired by the blue-gray reference, and the jerseys come with Gothic-style numbers in gold and with gold ND interlocking logos.

Tight end Mitchell Evans, safety Xavier Watts and cornerback Benjamin Morrison served as models for the uniforms in the video and in social media posts.

This year will be the 12th Shamrock Series game, an offsite home game concept that started in 2008 with intermittent breaks. Notre Dame is 11-0 in its previous Shamrock Series games, including two staged in Yankee Stadium.

The Irish players report back to campus Tuesday for the start of preseason training camp next Wednesday. Notre Dame opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at Texas A&M.