Notre Dame's Joe Theismann to be honored with Rockne Living Legend Award

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann will be honored with the 2024 Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Living Legend Award on Oct. 11 in South Bend.
Staff Report

Former Notre Dame quarterback Joe Theismann will be honored with the 2024 Knute Rockne Spirit of Sports Living Legend Award by the Knute Rockne Memorial Society on Oct. 11 in South Bend.

Ahead of the Oct. 12 home football matchup between Notre Dame and Stanford, Theismann, a College Football Hall-of-Famer, will receive the award as part of a special event: 100 Years of Notre Dame Quarterbacks. It will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Champion Ballroom of the Embassy Suites at Notre Dame, 1140 E. Angela Blvd., South Bend.

The event will also pay tribute to Harry Stuhldreher, quarterback for the 1924 Notre Dame national champions of Four Horsemen fame. The family of Stuhldreher will be presented with the 2024 Rockne Legacy Award. The host for the event will be Allison Hayes, award-winning broadcast journalist who hosts ABC57’s Notre Dame coverage.

“I am extremely honored to be receiving this award, bearing the name of the great coach Rockne,” Theismann said. “I look forward to celebrating at this event with family, friends and Notre Dame fans.”

Other Notre Dame quarterbacks scheduled to appear include Thiesmann’s backup, Pat Steenberge (1969-71) along with Ron Powlus (1994-97) and DeShone Kizer (2014-16). Among those offering remarks by video will include 1964 Heisman Trophy winner John Huarte (1962-64) and Brady Quinn (2003-06).

Admission is $25 and includes a souvenir honoring the 1924 National Champions. There will be a “cashless cash bar” and desserts served. Reservations can be made by visiting https://rocknesociety.org/product/100-years-of-irish-quarterbacks/

Theismann entered the pantheon of great Fighting Irish quarterbacks from 1968-70, leading Notre Dame to a 20-3-2 record as starting signal-caller, throwing for 4,411 yards and 31 touchdowns. In 1970, he led the Irish to a No. 2 ranking, a Cotton Bowl victory over Texas, and was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy behind Stanford’s Jim Plunkett.

As a pro, Theismann guided Washington to victory in Super Bowl XVII, was named NFL Most Valuable Player and first-team All-Pro in 1983, NFL Man of the Year in 1982. He went on to a career as a sportscaster and corporate speaker.

For more information, contact Jim Lefebvre — award-winning Notre Dame author and historian, and executive director of the Knute Rockne Memorial Society — at Jim@NDFootballHistory.com or 612-242-3581.

