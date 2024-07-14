Noah Grubbs may have started a domino effect in 2026 quarterback recruiting. When Grubbs announced his commitment to Notre Dame on June 1, only one of the top 15-ranked quarterbacks in the 2026 class, per Rivals’ current rankings, was already committed elsewhere. Jared Curtis committed to Georgia in late March, but his decision didn’t lead to a rush on decisions in the same way Grubbs’ apparently did. Eight more top 15 quarterbacks have announced their pledges to programs since Grubbs committed to Notre Dame. Grubbs, who Rivals ranks as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 44 overall in the 2026 class, knew the clock was ticking before he made his decision. “Like you've seen after me and Jared both made our decisions, the domino effects are happening,” Grubbs said. “I've gotten told that I've had all the cards in my hand, I just need to start playing them. If I wait and somebody else makes a decision before me, they only take one quarterback per class. Especially nowadays, everything just happens so much earlier in the ‘26 class. “I just felt it in my heart. I thought it was the right decision. Now I know it's definitely the right decision. That's where my heart is.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS



Grubbs took part in Notre Dame's Irish Invasion camp to work with quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. "I was there the day after I committed, and everything confirmed just how I thought it would," Grubbs said. "The coaching, how I took it from Coach Gino and the ways he coached, it just shows that him and Denbrock know how to develop the quarterback position." Notre Dame offered Grubbs last summer after he worked with Guidugli at a Notre Dame camp. Grubbs was serious about the Irish, so he returned for the Ohio State game in September. His interest continued when Denbrock, following a successful run as LSU's offensive coordinator, was hired to replace Gerad Parker, who left to become Troy's head coach. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season after the Tigers led the FBS in total offense (543.5 yards per game), scoring offense (45.5 points per game) and team passing efficiency (192.53). "Obviously, you can't rely on coaches as much nowadays," Grubbs said. "There's always coaches leaving. Coach Denbrock is definitely still a big part of it. It shows that he knows how to develop the quarterback position. He knows which plays to run at which times, and it's big for me." After three visits — Grubbs returned for a spring practice in March — to Notre Dame and many visits elsewhere, Grubbs felt Notre Dame was the right spot for him. "Everything about it. Not only the coaches, but the tradition of the team, the campus," Grubbs said of what stood out to him about ND. "The thing that I really liked about it as well was they have no sororities, no fraternities, so there's no distractions outside of football. "You're there, you're playing football, you're getting your education and you're gone. Especially the name Notre Dame, what that will that carry for you after football, it's big." Grubbs had a sense for what the quarterback landscape looked like in the 2026 class thanks to quarterback trainer Baylin Trujillo. The two have worked together since Grubbs was in eighth grade. "Baylin's done a bunch of things for me — not only in the recruiting process, not only on the field but off the field," Grubbs said. "He's my mentor. He influences me. He's everything: a coach on, off the field and can market you, which is a coach that you need nowadays, especially with the quarterback position. Baylin is a great guy. Without him, I don't know where I would be."