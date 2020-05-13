During her time, she mentored around 150 student-athletes, by our count, in her basketball program.

• Level of competition played and how much team leaned on her.

Selecting an All-McGraw 15-woman team — or the number of scholarships permitted by the NCAA for the sport — is an undertaking that inevitably will prompt disagreement. But in addition to having a basketball balance at the five positions, we had four other criteria:

Ruth Riley (1997-2001), Skylar Diggins (2009-13), Arike Ogunbowale (2015-19), Jackie Young (2016-19) and Jessica Shepard (2017-19)



This is as much about fit and chemistry as it is about talent, because guard Jewell Loyd (2012-15) was magnificent — but there is only one basketball.

Ensconced as a Notre Dame legend after converting the two free throws with 5.8 seconds left to defeat Purdue for the 2001 national title, the 6-5 Riley is one of only two Fighting Irish players to record more than 2,000 points (2,072) and 1,000 rebounds in her career (1,007).

The Naismith Player of the Year as a senior, she also was an Academic All-American, a two-time WNBA champ, an Olympic gold medalist and in 2019 was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Following Riley’s graduation, the program did not advance beyond the Sweet 16 the next eight years, and then top-five recruit Diggins from nearby South Bend Washington arrived.

Her charisma and fierce competitiveness created a Pied Piper effect that attracted other premier recruits to Notre Dame. The Irish were a remarkable 7-2 against Connecticut in Diggins’ final nine games against the Huskies en route to three consecutive Final Four appearances, two in the title game. The four-time All-American spearheaded the basketball renaissance that made Notre Dame one of the top three programs in the country from 2010-19.

Diggins held the school record for career points (2,357) — until Ogunbowale eclipsed it (2,626). While defense was sometimes optional for Ogunbowale, she was the program’s most electrifying player ever on offense. An unstoppable locomotive on the break with the ball, Ogunbowale could score in the blocks, off the dribble with either hand, pull up, or convert beyond the arc.

Her epic three-pointer at the horn versus Mississippi State to capture the 2018 national title — after a similar game-winner versus UConn two days earlier — surpassed Dwight Clay’s corner jumper to end UCLA’s 88-game winning streak in 1974 as the most famous in school annals.

Ogunbowale’s 21.8 scoring average the next year as a senior when the Irish lost by one in the title game is a single-season school record.

McGraw considered Young the program’s greatest athlete, and like Loyd she was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. What set Young apart is she was at ease deferring to teammates, could defend almost anyone — down low or a point guard — and in her final year also averaged 7.4 rebounds as a guard and a team-high 5.1 assists.

With so many mega-stars, it is vital to be so much more than just a scorer. Between Young and Loyd, we gave the edge to Young because of her skills on defense, rebounding and passing.

One can make an argument that Loyd should be ahead of Shepard — and it is viable. But the lineup needs more size plus a high-post figure who is an exceptional passer.

Although Shepard played only two seasons at Notre Dame following her transfer from home state University of Nebraska, the 6-4 forward was the godsend to the program after Brianna Turner was declared unable to play in 2017-18 because of a torn ACL.

Shepard stepped in and the Irish didn’t miss a beat. No one at the school recorded more rebounds than her as a junior and senior (698), but she was also an exceptional passer in the half-court sets and peerless with the outlet throws that triggered the fast break. The second-team All-American as a senior could also handle the ball, run the floor and score in the high or low post off the dribble.

What boosted her to the first team was the immense role she had winning the 2018 national title on a team ravaged by injury.

Thus, you have exceptional height, rebounding and a high-low tandem with Riley and Shepard that can run the floor, formidable explosiveness and athleticism with Ogunbowale and Young, and supreme leadership and more fire power with Diggins.