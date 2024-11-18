Four-star RB Justin Thurman flips commitment to Kansas

Former Notre Dame running back commit Justin Thurman joined Kansas' 2025 recruiting class on Monday. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

The running back shakeup in Notre Dame football's 2025 recruiting class came to its supposed conclusion Monday when four-star recruit Justin Thurman flipped his commitment to Kansas. According to sources, Notre Dame recently started conversations with Thurman about finding a better fit for him in another class. Thurman, who had been committed to Notre Dame since August 2023, made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame for the Florida State game on Nov. 9. Notre Dame successfully flipped the commitment of three-star running back Nolan James Jr. out of Boston College's recruiting class that same weekend. The Irish have chosen to make James the priority in the class after previously parting with three-star running back Daniel Anderson as well. The good news for Thurman is he quickly found a new landing spot at Kansas. Thurman, a senior at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, is originally from the St. Louis area and made multiple visits to Kansas in previous years. Thurman instantly becomes one of the top two commits in Kansas' class. Athlete Jaden Nickens is the only other four-star recruit committed to Kansas in 2025. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Anderson has not yet found his college destination since exiting Notre Dame's class. He's reported offers from Toledo, Western Kentucky, Kent State and Miami (Ohio) since the early October departure. Thurman's production didn't take a jump between his junior and senior seasons at Tampa Jesuit. He rushed 169 times for 812 yards and 14 touchdowns in addition to catching 22 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. Through nine games played to date as a senior, Thurman has totaled 102 rushes for 529 yards and 11 touchdowns and 10 receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown. James has been tearing up the competition in his senior season at Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic. He's rushed 193 times for 1,522 yards and 16 touchdowns in addition to 23 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Notre Dame's class of 23 verbal commitments is currently ranked No. 10 in the country. That ranking may change this week as Rivals unveils new prospect rankings in the 2025 class. Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Will Black was given a fifth star on Monday morning. Notre Dame may need to re-evaluate its process of taking early running back commitments given how the 2025 class unfolded. The Irish took commitments from Thurman and Anderson before they finished their junior seasons. Only four-star defensive tackle Davion Dixon, who committed in April 2023, has been pledged to Notre Dame's 2025 class longer than Thurman was. Thurman made 13 recruiting visits to Notre Dame throughout his recruitment. The three-day early signing period for the 2025 class opens Wednesday, Dec. 4.