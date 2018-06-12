The Irish signed two running backs last cycle in early enrollee Jahmir Smith and Georgia product C'Bo Flemister. Running backs coach Autry Denson and Notre Dame hope to add at least one talented playmaker in the 2019 class, and their search has continued into the summer without a commit. The staff, however, did expand the target board Tuesday afternoon. Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 running back Jirehl Brock of Quincy (Ill.) Senior.

The 6-0, 200-pounder also holds offers from the likes of Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois and Michigan State, among others. Per our Minnesota site, Brock wants to commit in July. So, we will see if the Irish can get him on campus and enter the picture. On May 15, Brock narrowed his recruitment to Northwestern, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State and Purdue. Brock has taken official visits to Northwestern and Minnesota to date.