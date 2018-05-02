Notre Dame Offers 2019 Colorado DE
Defensive end continues to be a top priority for the Notre Dame staff even with adding a commitment from Howard Cross last month.
The Irish continue to evaluate potential targets across the country to go along with recruiting the players already offered to this point.
For the second time this week, the staff has went out West to expand the 2019 board at defensive end.
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 defensive end Isaac Townsend of Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley.
The 6-7, 235-pounder also holds offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas State and others.
Notre Dame also offered 2019 defensive end Bralen Trice of Arizona earlier this week.
According to MaxPreps, Townsend recorded 65 total tackles in 2017 including 15.0 for loss and six sacks.
I am so grateful to receive an offer from Notre Dame!! Thank you @ToddLyght @warriorqbcoach pic.twitter.com/1FSw1zsnUe— Isaac Townsend (@IsaacTownsend13) May 2, 2018
