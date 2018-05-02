Defensive end continues to be a top priority for the Notre Dame staff even with adding a commitment from Howard Cross last month.

The Irish continue to evaluate potential targets across the country to go along with recruiting the players already offered to this point.

For the second time this week, the staff has went out West to expand the 2019 board at defensive end.

Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 defensive end Isaac Townsend of Arvada (Colo.) Ralston Valley.