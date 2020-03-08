Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside's Dreyden Norwood showed last fall that he's one of the most dynamic athletes in the South, as he starred at both quarterback and defensive back. He didn't play as much on defense as he was leading his team behind center, but schools are mainly looking at him for his talents in the secondary.

The 6-1, 175-pounder has been consistently adding new scholarship offers in the past year, and Notre Dame is the latest school to throw its hat into the ring.