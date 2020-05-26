Around this time last year, there was plenty of hype that Notre Dame would assemble a highly ranked offensive line class in 2021. For various reasons, the Irish staff took only two offensive lineman in the 2020 class (tackle Tosh Baker and guard Michael Carmody) and planned to take four blockers in 2021. Notre Dame was after some of the most prominent names for the 2021 cycle and was in good position early. Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's Landon Tengwall named Notre Dame his early leader after visiting campus in March of 2019, and the Irish seemed to be in very good shape for Huntington (W. Va.) Spring Valley's Wyatt Milum too.

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn is looking to finish the 2021 class strong. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold Illustrated)

However, both ended up picking options closer to home, as Milum and Tengwall committed to West Virginia and Penn State, respectively, in March. Early in his recruitment, Clarkston (Mich.) High's Garrett Dellinger was considered a Notre Dame lean, but on May 13 he announced a top four schools list of LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State. Last June, both Richfield (Ohio) Revere's Ben Christman and Fort Collins (Colo.) Fossil Ridge's Trey Zuhn camped at Notre Dame for the Lineman's Challenge but committed elsewhere. Christman picked the in-state Buckeyes, while Zuhn selected Texas A&M. The reasons behind them not picking Notre Dame vary based on who you may talk to, but the fact of is they were offered by Notre Dame but did not pick the Irish. Notre Dame was always considered a long shot for a pair of five-star offensive line prospects from the Lone Star State but are still worth mentioning. Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal's Tommy Brockermeyer visited Notre Dame last summer but eliminated the Fighting Irish from contention over the winter. Houston (Texas) Episcopal's Donovan Jackson never visited Notre Dame's campus and selected Ohio State in January.

Notre Dame got working over the winter to set up a massive recruiting weekend March 20-22, and several of the top offensive line targets were scheduled to be on campus, including Dellinger, Milum and Tengwall. That visit weekend was cancelled because of a special dead period enacted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. Milum committed to West Virginia before the dead period was ruled, but having Dellinger and Tengwall on campus could have helped shift the tide in Notre Dame's favor in those respective recruitments. It's not fair to discuss only the offensive line prospects who Notre Dame lost out on. Last summer, Notre Dame landed arguably its top overall target on the board in Avon (Ind.) High's Blake Fisher. He picked the Irish over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and many others. He's also been a vocal leader for the Irish in recruiting other prospects.

Notre Dame landed its second offensive line pledge when Chicago Marist's Pat Coogan picked the Irish over more than two dozens programs. Coogan is expected to man an interior spot along the line, while Fisher has the size and athleticism to play tight tackle for the Irish. Look for two more offensive line prospects to join Notre Dame's class, and there are a trio of "long-time" targets who are still on the board. Lititz (Pa.) Warwick's Nolan Rucci ranks as the nation's No. 6 offensive tackle and already has clear NFL potential. Notre Dame's main competition for Rucci include Clemson, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin. He also was planning to visit South Bend for the March 20 weekend, which would have been his first time on campus in a year. Rucci still hopes to get to Notre Dame before making a commitment, but the March visit getting cancelled seems to have hurt the chances. And then there's Clarkston (Mich.) High's Rocco Spindler, the nation's No. 3 guard. Many consider Notre Dame the favorite to land Spindler, but there is still tough competition for the Irish to overcome.

On Friday, Spindler named a final five schools list of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. Spindler plans to take all five official visits before making a decision. With the special dead period running through at least June 30, a fall decision from Spindler is likely. He is the top guard option for the Irish. Notre Dame is still in communication with Richmond (Texas) Foster's Reuben Fatheree, but the Irish have an uphill battle to land him. He has legitimate interest in Notre Dame but has never been on campus.

Notre Dame's Spring Offers

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn dished out a few new offers in March to expand the board. However, a pair of those prospects have already committed elsewhere. Magnolia (Texas) High's Matthew Wykoff and Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Caleb Johnson were scheduled to officially visit Notre Dame in June if official visits were allowed. But shortly after the dead period was extended through June 30, Wykoff pledged to Texas A&M, while Johnson selected Auburn. The Irish staff went hard after both prospects after offering them in March but not having either on campus for visits hurt Notre Dame's chances. During the pandemic, many prospects are picking schools closer to home. Oak Park (Mich.) High's Rayshaun Benny is still on the board, but at this point the Irish are not expected to become a major player in his recruitment.

Quinn dished out a pair of new offers in May to prospects who are considered high-ceiling recruits. Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary's Tristan Bounds added an offer from Notre Dame May 1, and shortly thereafter announced a top eight: Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech made the cut for the 6-8, 280-pounder. Bounds and his family trekked out to the Midwest to take visits to Michigan and Notre Dame last week. They weren't able to interact with the Irish or Wolverines' coaches on their respective campuses due to the dead period, but Bounds wanted to see the schools in-person. “It was important that I get to see the different places,” Bounds said. “I’ve been to a bunch of the schools on my list, but there’s also schools that I hadn’t been to. I’m high on both Michigan and Notre Dame, so I thought it was important that I go see those places.” Bounds felt that the trips to see Michigan and Notre Dame were productive. “It was 100 percent worth it,” he said. “I don’t know if I’d say my questions were answered, but it reassured how I feel about those places. It’s important to get to see campuses.

Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace's Joe Alt picked up an offer from the Fighting Irish last Friday. Rivals lists Alt as a tight end, but most schools recruiting him project him as a tackle in college. Alt’s father, John, played offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1984-1996 and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (’92, ‘93). He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2002. Alt’s older brother, Mark, has played professional hockey since 2010 and is under contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Iowa is considered the team to beat because his father played for the Hawkeyes, but Alt is high on the Irish as well.