The NCAA enacted a special dead period that runs through June 30, which prohibits college coaches from hosting recruits on campus. However, recruits can still check out a school on their own. Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall class of 2021 offensive tackle Tristan Bounds did just that, making the trek out to Michigan on Monday, then driving over to South Bend later that night to get on campus the following morning. "It was important that I get to see the different places," Bounds said. "I've been to a bunch of the schools on my list, but there's also schools that I hadn't been to. I'm high on both Michigan and Notre Dame, so I thought it was important that I go see those places."

Recent Notre Dame offensive tackle offer Tristan Bounds got to see South Bend on Tuesday. (Rivals.com)

Bounds wasn't able to interact in-person with the coaching staffs because of the NCAA ruling, but the coaches from both schools knew he was coming up and let him know about some things to see.

"They were able to give me some guidance and insider stuff of places to eat," noted Bounds. He spent a couple of hours at both schools. Bounds enjoyed spending time in the city of Ann Arbor and the U-M campus. The 6-8, 280-pounder drove around campus with his family Monday night and then walked around campus Tuesday morning before heading back to the Northeast. "Obviously you can't get into any buildings, but we saw as much of campus as we could," said Bounds. "It's a beautiful campus. All of the buildings look the same, which is aesthetically pleasing. It's a gorgeous campus."