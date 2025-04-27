Projecting the six most impactful Notre Dame football summer additions

Virginia grad transfer wide receiver Malachi Fields (8) could be Notre Dame's most impactful summer addition for the 2025 season. (Photo by Amber Searls, USA TODAY Sports Network)

In the roughly 4,500 words exchanged between Marcus Freeman and the core Notre Dame football media on Wednesday, the fourth-year Irish head coach spent much of his time in the post-spring football wrap-up steeped in the hypothetical when it came to roster management. And with good reason. Retiring 75-year-old federal judge Claudia Wilken and the attorneys in the House v. NCAA case who she admonished late last week continue to be part of every college football team’s roster-limbo dilemma. As in, how big will the rosters be in 2025? And what does that, in turn, mean for scholarship limits? Spoiler alert, Wilken is running out of patience and has imposed a deadline, creeping up in less than two weeks.

And Freeman got a little better handle on what he’s working with after the spring transfer portal window closed on Friday at midnight after 10 relatively quiet days in his world. Senior quarterback Steve Angeli and rising sophomore safety Kennedy Urlacher were the only two departures among scholarship players, landing at 2025 ND opponents Syracuse and USC, respectively. Walk-ons Rino Monteforte (Cal), a long snapper, and Zac Yoakam (TBA), a kicker, also left the roster. Among the 93 scholarship players projected at the moment to start the season with the Irish pn Aug. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla., for the season opener with Miami, 14 will join the roster for the first time in June for summer enrollment and OTAs/workouts. That’s two more transfers and 12 more freshmen. Based on not just talent, but depth/opportunity at their respective position groups, the following is Inside ND Sports’ projection of the six with the greatest potential to make an impact on the 2025 bottom line. Keep in mind, some positions are far more rotational in nature — defensive linemen, running backs and wide receivers, for instance — than others, like offensive linemen and quarterbacks. So, being in the two-deeps at one position may not translate to as much playing time and/or impact as someone who’s a third-teamer at another position. Also, this is not a long-term projection necessarily as much as it is a look at the 2025 bottom line. With that, we start the six-pack countdown at No. 6.

Arkansas transfer Ty Washington (8) is one of two key June additions at the tight end position. (Photo by Thomas Graning, Associated Press)

6. Ty Washington, Tight End Rising junior Cooper Flanagan’s Achilles injury in January during Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff run provides some wiggle room for the Arkansas transfer to become more than a depth piece and a possible rotational one behind lead right end Eli Raridon. A strong spring by sixth-year inspiration Kevin Bauman, progress by sophomore Jack Larsen, the June addition of incoming freshman James Flanigan, and Washington’s own troubled and truncated 2024 season at Arkansas muddle the picture. Washington was dismissed eight games into the Razorbacks’ season for a violation of team rules, and carried a dismal 42.3 film grade from Pro Football Focus at the time. Yet the 6-foot-4, 247-pounder, with two years of eligibility remaining, had a productive 2023 season. And given Freeman’s “fit” and “culture” watchwords when it comes to incoming talent, he has to feel pretty good about both ND’s vetting of Washington’s demise at Arkansas and what he could become at ND to add him to the roster. 5. Will Black, Offensive Tackle Here’s where extreme talent collides with less-the-perfect timing and perhaps limited opportunity. Had the 6-foot-7, 295-pound prospect from Wallingford, Conn., arrived a year earlier and as a spring enrollee, you could make a case that he would have been in the mix to be ND’s starting left tackle in 2024, after Charles Jagusah suffered a summertime injury that kept him sidelined until January. Instead, either Jagusah or 15-game left tackle starter Anthonie Knapp figure to be the 2025 fixture. And the Irish have lots more tackle talent to go along with starting right tackle Aamil Wagner and sophomore prodigy Guerby Lambert. But when Rivals designates five-star prospects these days, part of its formula is whether that player is a future first-round draft pick. And Black is just ND’s 22nd five-star in the 25 completed recruiting cycles Rivals has been in existence for. Only nine of ND’s previous five-stars and one of its five-star O-linemen — Sam Young — carried a higher overall player rating than Black’s No. 20 overall ranking nationally. So, it will be interesting to see how quickly that talent translates to a spot in the two-deeps. 4. Christopher Burgess Jr., Defensive End The 6-3, 248-pound Chicago Public League product could very well finish his college career as an interior defensive lineman, but the Simeon High grad figures to start it at the field end spot, where senior Josh Burnham and sophomore Bryce Young will likely tag-team at the top of that position’s depth chart. That still leaves a rotational opportunity the highest-rated for the four June-arriving defensive linemen, who at No. 36 overall just narrowly missed five-star status. Burgess got lots of national exposure in the camp/all-star circuits, and his physical maturity, strength and burst are unquestioned. It’s more of matter of how quickly he’ll adapt to new Irish defensive coordinator Chris Ash’s system without having had a longer spring on-ramp.

Four-star cornerback Dallas Golden had some fun with his photo shoot during a recruiting visit before eventually signing with Notre Dame in December. (Photo by Photo provided)

