Notre Dame guard J.R. Konieczny commits to transfer to Florida Gulf Coast

Konieczny entered the transfer portal the day it opened on March 24 following four seasons at Notre Dame. He has one season of eligibility remaining due to sitting out the 2022-23 season under former head coach Mike Brey .

The former Notre Dame guard has committed to complete a graduate transfer to Florida Gulf Coast, as first reported by Sports Michiana’s Angelo Di Carlo .

Konieczny, who is set to graduate from Notre Dame next month, finished his career at Notre Dame points with 394 points on 40.7% shooting from the field and 81.7% shooting from the free throw line. His best season came as a junior in 2023-24 in head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first season leading the program. Konieczny averaged 7.7 and 4.5 rebounds for the Irish in a season he started 19 games and played in 32.

Konieczny’s usage dropped last season as a senior. He played in 32 games again but started in just four of them and averaged roughly 16 minutes pre game, which was a decrease of nearly six minutes per game from the previous season. Konieczny averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds for the 15-18 Irish.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Konieczny will join a Florida Gulf Coast program that finished 19-15 last season under head coach Pat Chambers. Chambers, who previously served as head coach at Boston University (2009-11) and Penn State (2011-20), took over Florida Gulf Coast prior to the 2022-23 season. FGCU finished last season in third place in the Atlantic Sun Conference, a one-bid league represented by Lipscomb in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida Gulf Coast lost its top four scorers from last year’s team with the top three exhausting their NCAA eligibility — Dallion Johnson (14.8 points per game), Keeshawn Kellman (13.8) and Zavian McLean (11.6) — and the fourth, Jevin Muniz (10.6), committing to transfer to Colorado State.

Notre Dame lost two players to the transfer portal this offseason: Konieczny and forward Tae Davis to Oklahoma. The Irish have added one incoming transfer — Northern Arizona forward Carson Towt — and have been trying to add another guard to the roster.

