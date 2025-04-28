Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame football's next wave of impact players

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's 14 summer additions and which have the potential to be most impactful in the 2025 season on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They also discussed the relatively quiet spring transfer portal period for ND, the recently completed NFL Draft and its implications about ND's talent development and the latest on the Irish recruiting front. Plus they answered questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Sarah Kloepping, USA TODAY Sports Network

Pictured: Incoming Notre Dame freshman tight end James Flanigan