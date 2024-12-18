Notre Dame football commit Sullivan Garvin receives fourth star

That changed Wednesday when Garvin received a four-star rating as the No. 39 offensive tackle in the class. Rivals updated its offensive position rankings Wednesday after naming new five-star recruits Monday and refreshing its Rivals250 on Tuesday. Defensive position rankings will be updated Thursday.

When Sullivan Garvin committed to Notre Dame earlier this month , Rivals rated the junior offensive lineman from Allegan, Mich., as a three-star recruit and didn't include him on its list of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 class.

Garvin, a 6-foot-5, 301-pound offensive lineman, may end up playing as a guard when he reaches Notre Dame. But most of the top offensive line prospects are initially projected as offensive tackles by Rivals, because that's the position they typically play in high school.

Garvin wasn't included in Rivals' last offensive tackle rankings, which included 60 prospects in August. The latest offensive tackle list goes 75 deep. The top 42 are considered at least four-star recruits.

Notre Dame 2026 class now include four four-star commitments with Garvin joining quarterback Noah Grubbs (No. 91 overall), cornerback Chaston Smith (No. 108) and linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. (No. 129). Wide receiver Dylan Faison is the lone three-star commitment in the class.

Rivals expanded its 2026 wide receiver rankings to 95 prospects Wednesday. Faison came in at No. 92. The lowest-ranked four-star wide receiver is ranked No. 55 at the position.

Notre Dame's class of five commitments is ranked by Rivals as the ninth-best class in the country for 2026. LSU (No. 6), Auburn (No. 7) and Florida State (No. 8) are the only schools ranked ahead of Notre Dame with the same number of commits.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD