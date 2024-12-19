Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. Indiana

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) hosting No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) on Friday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Notre Dame Stadium.

Inside ND Sports subscribers can submit their Place Your Bets votes on The Insider Lounge for a chance at a free year-long subscription. Voting for the Indiana game is open here.

• Which team will score first: Notre Dame or Indiana?

• Over/Under 197.5 passing yards for Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke

• Which team will force the first turnover: Notre Dame, Indiana or neither?

• Over/Under 2.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense

• Who will have the longest rush of this Notre Dame trio: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price or Riley Leonard?

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jadarian Price (right)