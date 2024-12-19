Published Dec 19, 2024
Place Your Bets: Prop bets, predictions for Notre Dame football vs. Indiana
Inside ND Sports
Staff
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eric Hansen and Tyler James make prop bets and predictions ahead of No. 7 seed Notre Dame (11-1) hosting No. 10 seed Indiana (11-1) on Friday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Notre Dame Stadium.

• Which team will score first: Notre Dame or Indiana?

• Over/Under 197.5 passing yards for Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke

• Which team will force the first turnover: Notre Dame, Indiana or neither?

• Over/Under 2.5 sacks for Notre Dame’s defense

• Who will have the longest rush of this Notre Dame trio: Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price or Riley Leonard?

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Jadarian Price (right)