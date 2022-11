The Notre Dame men's basketball program signed all three of its 2023 commits Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. All three signees are rated as three-star recruits by Rivals.

Local point guard Markus Burton is ranked as the No. 28 PG and No. 126 overall. Oklahoma shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen is ranked as the No. 34 SG and No. 127 overall. California shooting guard Brady Dunlap isn't ranked among the top 150 overall or top 40 shooting guards.

This story will be updated later this afternoon after head coach Mike Brey speaks with reporters about his signed class.

"This class really fits a need," Brey said in a released statement. "We got three talented perimeter players to help replenish the load of guards we are losing after this season.”

Learn more about Notre Dame's three signees below.

