Notre Dame didn’t allow Parker Friedrichsen to doubt how much it valued him. After Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey extended the three-star shooting guard in early August, both Brey and associate head coach Anthony Solomon were in consistent communication with the senior from Bixby (Okla.) High. That effort from the Irish staff paid off Tuesday when Friedrichsen announced a verbal commitment to Notre Dame. The 6-foot-4, 165-pound Friedrichsen became the third commitment in Notre Dame’s class and second in a six-day span. Three-star shooting guard Brady Dunlap (6-7, 205) joined the class Thursday night. Three-star point guard Markus Burton (6-0, 170) has been committed to the Irish since late July. The three-man class for Notre Dame now sits at No. 20 in the Rivals team rankings for the 2023 class.

Burton and Friedrichsen are the two highest-ranked three-star recruits in the Rivals150 — Burton at No. 126 overall as the No. 28 point guard and Friedrichsen at No. 127 overall as the No. 34 shooting guard. The four-star rating cutoff currently ends at No. 125. As a junior at Bixby, Friedrichsen averaged 27.9 points, 4.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals in 23 games, according to MaxPreps. He scored a season-high 40 points twice and never scored fewer than 12 points. Friedrichsen scored at least 30 points in nearly half (11) of his games. Friedrichsen shot 46% from the field and 34% from 3. He played in the summer Under Armour circuit with KC Run GMC. "Friedrichsen can score at a high level from the outside and from the mid-range," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Travis Graf. "He has a smooth, confident stroke from both levels and is crafty and consistent when getting to his shot. "The three-star guard is a threat to score from the moment he crosses the half-court line and he can also provide relief ball-handling in the back court as a safety valve. Friedrichsen is a terrific fit for Mike Brey and his system."