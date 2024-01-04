Njie might've grown too excited and jumped at the opportunity of a game-defining block, but that final play doesn't tell the complete story of how Notre Dame arrived at that point.

"We knew that he was gonna get it," Njie said. "I was undisciplined in that last possession, I jumped on the shot fake [and] he got an easy layup."

As sophomore forward Kebba Njie stood behind his back, Burns received the sideline inbounds pass, took two dribbles to his right, shot faked, and got Nije to soar through the air — clearing an open path for a step-through move and left-handed layup.

After Notre Dame (6-8, 1-2 ACC) junior guard Julian Roper II missed the front end of a one-and-one, Burns scored a go-ahead basket with under one second left on the next possession to seal NC State's 54-52 win.

Through it all, the Irish never relinquished the lead and kept a grasp on their second conference win of head coach Micah Shrewsberry 's tenure — until they didn't.

In 40 minutes of game action, NC State (10-3, 2-0 ACC) threw a bunch of different looks at the Irish including full-court pressure, pick-and-rolls with its four-guard lineup and consistent paint touches to forward DJ Burns Jr.

Shrewsberry's squad held an 11-point lead with under eight minutes left in the second half, but there were signs scattered throughout the game of Notre Dame potentially letting one slip away.

After taking an eight-point lead into halftime, Notre Dame was outscored 6-1 in the first five minutes of the second half with Njie, freshman forward Carey Booth and sophomore forward Tae Davis — all 6-foot-9 or higher — on the floor. In that span, the Irish allowed seven offensive rebounds. The Wolfpack ended the contest by outrebounding Notre Dame 17-5 on the offensive glass.

"That big lineup actually didn't rebound as well," Shrewsberry said. "We didn't rebound at all in the second half. It wasn't the turnovers at the end, it wasn't missed free throws at the end, it's the 13 offensive rebounds in the second half to a team that historically is not really good at getting second-chance points. They can't get 66 field-goal attempts to 47 and expect us to win ... that's where the game was won.

"When we came out in the second half and we allowed them to play volleyball on the backboard instead of going and getting the ball with two hands. It's simply box a guy out. We're switching screens and we continue to watch ... not watch, sorry, because we didn't even turn and look. [We] let Casey Morsell just run in from the opposite corner and get offensive rebounds and tip it up. And like nobody makes any adjustments. You can only say something so many times. At some point in time, discipline's gotta kick in."

The Irish committed 13 turnovers while facing defensive pressure all game, six less than they did in their last outing against a pressured-oriented defense in Marquette.

Notre Dame's turnovers didn't stack amongst each other but came at impromptu times — sophomore forward J.R. Konieczny was caught in a rush and traveled with 26 seconds left while attempting to evade on-ball pressure. Notre Dame's primary ball handler, freshman guard Markus Burton, lost his handle in the halfcourt while being hounded by a defender with under two minutes to go. Burton finished with a team-high six turnovers.

Burton was Notre Dame's driving force on offense with 18 points, including multiple shots off the dribble from the mid-range and two made 3-pointers on three attempts. Davis was Notre Dame's next leading scorer with 7 points, but all of those came in the first half. Davis finished 0-of-4 in the second half and missed his only free throw with 49 seconds left in the game.

Shrewsberry said the Irish didn't have enough players moved on from Saturday's win against Virginia, and it showed in how they started the second half and what weaknesses they allowed NC State to excel in as the game prolonged.

"I'm happy when I'm leaving here because we started the right way," Shrewsberry said. "But we didn't. And they got on that offensive boards and now we're battling the whole time. Now they're scoring, now they're getting free throws because we keep fouling them.

"They're not the team that gets to the free-throw line. They're not a team that gets offensive rebounds. And we allow them to do that. Now, guess what, we're taking the ball out of bounds. Now we gotta handle the press. Now we gotta get the ball across the court. Now we're up against the shot clock the whole time. When simply, if I'd just boxed my man out and got that rebound, now we could push in transition maybe or we're playing a little more clean."