EL PASO, Texas — If the right, unfortunate circumstances happened for Notre Dame football in Friday’s Sun Bowl, Chase Ketterer would have become the Irish quarterback. With No. 16 Notre Dame down to two scholarship quarterbacks for the matchup with No. 19 Oregon State, Ketterer, a walk-on running back, was given emergency third-string quarterback responsibilities. Ketterer’s quarterback skills weren’t needed in Friday’s 40-8 destruction of the Beavers, but he did provide the final touchdown in Notre Dame’s most-lopsided bowl victory in program history. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

1. Steve Angeli’s first touchdown pass

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4x77iP4oOjOO+4j+KDoyDinqHvuI8gOO+4j+KDozPvuI/ig6M8YnI+ PGJyPlRPVUNIRE9XTiBJUklTSDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT7imJjvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1ZYWWRmUjFURVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WWFlkZlIxVEVYPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5vdHJlIERhbWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBOREZvb3RiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05ERm9vdGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NDA4MTc5NjE0NTAxMDY4OTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The first drive of Steve Angeli’s career as a starting quarterback came with daunting circumstances. Not only was Angeli tasked with replacing Sam Hartman after the Wake Forest graduate transfer started all 12 regular season games, he did so with a new offensive coordinator (quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli), two new starting offensive tackles (Charles Jagusah and Tosh Baker) and a new starting running back (Jeremiyah Love) and without two of Notre Dame’s most productive wide receivers this season (Rico Flores Jr. and Chris Tyree). Then Angeli took the field with Notre Dame’s offense starting at its own four-yard line. Notre Dame’s defense forced an Oregon State punt to start the game, but Angeli had a long way to go to score points. He didn’t flinch. “We were in the huddle,” Angeli said. “I just told the guys, ‘Man, 96 yards sounds pretty nice for an Irish touchdown.’ They laughed and they loved it. “I kind of stepped on the field for a second. You hear the Irish fans kind of yell. I took a second and looked around and kind of enjoyed that moment. It’s no different than any drills we work in practice in a backed-up situation. It really just goes down to preparation for that game plan.” Angeli, a 6-foot-2, 211-pound sophomore, led Notre Dame on an 11-play, 96-yard touchdown drive capped by an eight-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Thomas. The Irish quarterback jumpstarted the drive with a 55-yard completion to wide receiver Jordan Faison. The throw was a relatively easy one as Faison ran wide open. But Angeli’s mettle was tested to end the drive. On second-and-goal, Angeli tried to connect with Thomas on a fade into the end zone, but the throw didn’t give Thomas much of a chance on the sideline. Angeli responded by showing his trust in Thomas on third down. Thomas settled into a soft spot in Oregon State’s zone that appeared to be crowded at the snap. Thomas caught the ball just inside the four-yard line and lunged into the end zone. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

2. Joshua Burnham’s fake punt stop

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TVE9QUEVELjxicj48YnI+SXQmIzM5O3MgQnVybmhhbSDwn5KqPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPuKY mO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcDBEWXVENGJPZSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3AwRFl1RDRiT2U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFt ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MDgyNzc5ODI3MTQwMjAw MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Notre Dame’s defense forced Oregon State into punt formation on each of its first four drives. The Beavers were tired of punting by the time that fourth opportunity to punt came late in the second quarter. So head coach Kefense Hynson dialed up a fake punt on fourth-and-6 at Oregon State’s own 49-yard line. Notre Dame wasn’t fooled. Defensive end Joshua Burnham penetrated through the line and chased down Jesiah Irish, who received a direct snap. Burnham wrapped him up for a five-yard loss. Oregon State’s conservative call on third-and-10, a running play for Irish that gained only four yards, was a head-scratching decision. Notre Dame special teams coordinator Marty Biagi made sure his punt return team was on high alert on the next play. “He said he had seen some discussions on the sidelines, and so we end up calling ‘spy,’ which was a great call,” Freeman said. “So, our guys weren’t out of control and were prepared for that moment. “Again, I love to give all of our coaches credit. Coach Biagi has done a wonderful job. And to stop that punt fake was huge for our team, because I think that turned into points.” Following the turnover on downs, Notre Dame extended its lead to 14-0 with a seven-play, 44-yard drive that Price finished with a one-yard touchdown run. Burnham’s tackle prevented Oregon State from crossing midfield for the fourth time in four drives. The Beavers finally managed to reach ND territory with less than 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter on their final drive of the half.

3. Howard Cross III’s sack

Notre Dame’s defensive line caused problems for Oregon State nearly all game long. Never was that more obvious when nose tackle Howard Cross III sacked quarterback Ben Gulbranson to end Oregon State’s first drive of the second half. With the Beavers facing third-and-8, Notre Dame’s defensive line knew it could fire off hard for a pass rush. Cross swallowed up Gulbranson so quickly that he barely had time to finish his dropback. The quarterback was fortunate to hold onto the football during the hit. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste recorded Notre Dame’s first sack when he forced a strip sack the Irish failed to recover in the second quarter. Then Notre Dame added three more in the third quarter. Cross came first. Then safety Xavier Watts and linebacker Jack Kiser combined for another. Defensive end Jordan Botelho, the Sun Bowl’s Lineman MVP, sacked Gulbranson on a fourth-and-five for the final Oregon State play in the quarter. Notre Dame’s defensive line — which managed to keep all four starters from the regular season in action for the Sun Bowl — really set the tone for the Irish defense. “Helped us a lot,” Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison said of the defensive line. “Made our job easier. We’re back there covering for them, and they’re up there making money. So, it was awesome.” Gulbranson needed 27 pass attempts with 16 completions to reach 180 passing yards. His lone touchdown, a 33-yard pass, came with 6:19 remaining in the game. Morrison intercepted a failed Hail Mary attempt by Gulbranson to end the first half.

4. Jordan Faison’s touchdown catch

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmdlbGkgZmluZHMgRmFpc29uIDxicj48YnI+QW5vdGhlciBJcmlz aCB0b3VjaGRvd24g4piY77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPuKYmO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vZXRzS3BNRzVJWiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V0c0twTUc1SVo8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm90cmUgRGFtZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5ERm9vdGJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkRGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0MDg0Njc2MTIzOTg3OTczOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5E ZWNlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Though Notre Dame lost four scholarship wide receivers to the transfer portal following the end of the regular season, a scholarship receiver who started the season as a walk-on proved to be the most valuable in the Sun Bowl. Jordan Faison started the season as a walk-on football player who was recruited to Notre Dame as partial scholarship lacrosse. He had his scholarship converted to a full-ride when the football program played him in the seventh game of the season against Louisville. Faison ended an unpredictable season Friday as the Sun Bowl’s overall MVP as voted by media members covering the game. Faison’s most impressive catch of the game came on a 33-yard completion from Angeli early in the third quarter. With defensive back Noble Thomas Jr. draped all over him, Faison managed to haul in the nicely placed pass. “I didn’t really see much,” Faison said. “I see the ball in the air and jump for it. Steve gives me an opportunity to make a play and was able to make it.” Faison put the finishing touches on a five-catch, 115-yard performance with a 13-yard touchdown reception from Angeli in the third quarter. Faison made himself open on third-and-7 by running a route that looked at first like an out-breaking one and then redirected inside to become an easy target for Angeli. “We were working on that play all week for their defense,” Faison said. “We saw the coverage that we wanted and ran the play and it worked. Great call by coach Guidugli.” Faison helped Angeli convert two third downs in Friday’s victory. The Irish offense made it look easy by converting 57.1% (8-of-14) of its third downs.

5. Notre Dame’s fourth quarter safety

Notre Dame's defensive line, including defensive end Joshua Burnham (40) and defensive tackle Donovan Hinish (41) celebrate a safety. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)