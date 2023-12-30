A 6-7 Irish team that just 11 days earlier suffered a 20-point home loss to The Citadel — a performance that yielded just 45 points — never trailed against blueblood and heavily favored Virginia (10-3) Saturday in front of an announced Purcell Pavilion crowd of 7,784.

More Content:

► MBB: Markus Burton saves Christmas as Notre Dame subdues Marist

► Snap Counts: Here's who played for Notre Dame football against Oregon State

► FB: Notre Dame finds a cause and a culture worth fighting for in Sun Bowl rout

► Five defining plays from Notre Dame football's Sun Bowl blowout win

► Notebook: Notre Dame running backs rely on standard, belief in one another

---------------------------------------------------------------

It was the most points ND has scored in the 21-game series against the Cavaliers (1-1 ACC).

“Our guys were locked in since December 26,” said first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry, his voice withered by the day’s sideline work. “What that game looked like is what our practices looked like for about three days in a row.

“... I thought we were as disciplined executing a game plan as we've been all season.”

A little context.

Notre Dame (1-1 ACC) is one of the worst teams in the country offensively, ranking 340th in scoring offense at 62.6 points a game, 337th in field goal percentage at 39.4 and 341st in 3-point field goal percentage at 26.7 coming into the game.

It was that kind of futile offense that created a struggle against Marist, which produced a 60-56 escape three days before Christmas.

On the other side, Virginia is scary in every defensive category — No. 2 in the nation with a scoring defense of 54.5, No. 6 in field goal percentage defense at 36.7 and No. 26 in 3-point defense at 28.1.

Virginia had lost to only Wisconsin and Memphis, the latter on Dec. 19, to knock the Cavs from the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Cavs were coming off a 79-44 dismantling of Morgan State on Wednesday.

So, none of those numbers added up to what eventually occurred Saturday, which was dubbed 574 Day at Notre Dame with the area code representing a tribute to the local players on the roster — Markus Burton (Mishawaka’s Penn High School), J.R. Konieczny (South Bend Saint Joseph) and walk-on Raheem Braiton (Mishawaka High School).

“Like 45-46 percent of their shots are threes (303 of 675 shots coming in) and we always said that, ‘You know, if they get it going, they're a dangerous team,” said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, his team picked to finish fourth in the 15-team ACC.

Notre Dame fans were probably wondering, too, what this team could look like if some 3-point shots started to fall.

Saturday was exhibit A.

A half-minute into the game, Konieczny nailed a three. He hit a second 30-seconds later.

The third takes a little explanation. With the shot-clock winding down on Notre Dame’s fourth possession, Konieczny tossed up a desperate off-balanced shot from beyond the arc. He was just trying to avoid a Shrewsberry lecture for violating the shot-clock, hit the rim and hope for an Irish offensive rebound. Instead the shot went off the glass and through for three more.

A prayer-of-a-shot was answered — after a review by officials that the awkward shot had beaten the shot-clock buzzer.

Maybe the Cavs should have started worrying then.

“They hit some tough shots,” Bennett noted, “and then some of it was us (defensively).”

Like a wide-open Burton sinking a 3-pointer four minutes into the game for a 13-0- lead.

“You know, you don't necessarily win a game in the first four or five minutes and you don't necessarily lose a game,” Bennett said, “but you make it incredibly difficult when you get down like that.”

“We don't have enough offensive firepower to just say, ‘All right, we can kind of exchange possessions and we'll get it going and score in a flurry.’

“I thought we got pretty good looks early, but it puts pressure on your defense when you're missing either some clean looks or bunnies and then you know you’ve gotta get stops. Whether you like it or not, you're going to have to be harder to score against than we are or this will continually happen to us.”

Notre Dame has been fairly steady defensively this season, The Citadel contest an exception.

The Irish couldn’t keep the Cavs out of the lane, but they did keep them from getting to the rim and the Virginia jump shots didn’t fall as often. Top scorer Reece Beekman (13 points a game) had 15 but was 5-for-15 from the field.

The 45.6%-shooting team finished at 38.2% for the game, including 2-for-11 (18.2%) on threes.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD