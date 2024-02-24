The outcome looked bleak for Notre Dame men's basketball throughout different points of Saturday's game at Syracuse.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry's team spent extensive time on Friday night accustoming to the JMA Wireless Dome during shootaround, but you couldn't tell with how the game started.

Not only was Notre Dame not hitting shots, they weren't taking them. The Irish only got up 20 field-goal attempts in the first half and had offensive possessions end in shot clock violations. More miscommunication amounted to 11 turnovers and a 29-point deficit at one point in the first half.

The Irish — who must win the ACC Tournament to receive a bid to next month's NCAA tournament — didn't spoil and upset the Orange on 'Boehiem Day' — but they didn't quit either.

Markus Burton didn't quit driving into the lane through contact and frisky defenders.

Braeden Shrewsberry didn't quit hoisting 3-pointers despite not scoring in the first half.

Julian Roper II, a 6-foot-4 guard, didn't quit crashing the defensive glass against taller opponents.

Notre Dame's resiliency ultimately fell short in the 88-85 loss, but the Irish had chances to pull off the biggest comeback of the head coach Micah Shrewsberry's era. Burton and Shrewsberry attempted separate 3-pointers in the final 23 seconds that would've tied the game, but each rimmed out.

While the Orange looked disengaged at points in the second half, ND's effort never dropped. The camera panned to Notre Dame's bench in the final minutes where coaches, reserves and walk-ons stood on their feet and fed off the players on the floor's energy as Syracuse's lead slowly shrunk.

The Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC) had their three-game winning streak snapped, which was a season-long. Syracuse (18-10, 9-8 ACC) honored former head coach Jim Boeheim and the former coach joined ESPN's broadcast during the game and offered praise for the Irish coach and young point guard.

“[I'm] proud of our guys for their effort in the second half, but we just didn’t compete with the same fight in the first half,” Shrewsberry said. "Just the same carefulness we had been playing with ... the 11 turnovers, they outrebounded us in the first half, and then our competitive spirit wasn’t there. But when it did show up, that’s who we are and that’s who we have to be. We have to play like that for 40 minutes.”