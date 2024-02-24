“Better office, parking spot,” Bullough joked. “Those are the perks. To be honest with you, the office, I was looking forward to that more than anything.”

Now that he’s been officially promoted to linebackers coach this month, not much has changed on a daily basis.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Max Bullough already had most of the typical responsibilities of a linebackers coach last year while technically working as a graduate assistant for Notre Dame football.

The biggest change in Bullough’s job will be off-campus recruiting, which he happened to get his first taste of in the final two weeks of the recent contact period that ended Feb. 3. He took defensive coordinator Al Golden’s spot on the road while Golden was at home recovering from a medical procedure.

“That was my first time ever doing it,” Bullough said. “You’re just showing up at these schools. You don’t know where to go for half of them. I didn’t know anybody I was going to. I learned a ton those two weeks — just in terms of how it operates, who you talk to, where you go in the schools. So that was a really big learning experience for me, and I’m excited to do it again here in a couple months.”

That all happened before safeties coach Chris O’Leary left Notre Dame for the Los Angeles Chargers, which took place behind the scenes the weekend of Feb. 10. O’Leary’s departure created an opening for Bullough to be promoted as long as head coach Marcus Freeman wanted to expand cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens’ responsibilities to the entire secondary.

If those decisions weren’t made, Bullough, 32, could have pursued other opportunities to become a linebackers coach elsewhere. Notably, Bullough played for the Houston Texans when new Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien was the head coach of that NFL franchise. But Bullough was ready to pitch himself to Freeman as soon as he got word of O’Leary’s decision.

Bullough called it a “crazy, crazy weekend.”

“To be honest with you, on my part, I was talking to CO behind the scenes to try to find out when it happened, because I knew as soon as a spot at Notre Dame is open, you never know who's going to call,” Bullough said. “It can be anybody. [Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike] Vrabel or somebody. Who knows? Then it's someone you can't say 'no' to. I don't know.

“You guys laugh, but like, who knows? I just wanted to get to Free as fast as I could and hopefully ... He was great about going in this direction as opposed to another one."

The opportunity to coach at Notre Dame is personal for Bullough. His maternal grandfather, Jim Morse, played football for the Irish and finished his career in 1956 as a captain for coach Terry Brennan. And Bullough’s mother, Lee Ann, graduated from Notre Dame as well.

Even though Bullough followed his father’s path in playing at Michigan State, Notre Dame meant a lot to him too. Morse, a longtime Notre Dame benefactor, died in October.

“For my late grandfather, who just passed away, this would have been huge,” Bullough said. “He wanted me, one of my brothers, the other brother, my sister, one of us to go to Notre Dame. And none of us ever did. A couple of us had a chance, but the other two didn’t really, but it’s big. It’s really big. I think it’s big for my mom right now going through losing her father. It’s kind of been cool to make that full circle within a timely fashion.”

