Napa (Calif.) High class of 2021 athlete Brock Bowers has been a huge Notre Dame target ever since the Fighting Irish staff offered him a scholarship last October.

The 6-4, 220-pounder's plan was to take some visits following his junior season, and that has come to fruition. He checked out Clemson, Georgia and LSU in January, and he'll take a Midwest swing to see Notre Dame March 4 and Penn State and Michigan the following two days, respectively.