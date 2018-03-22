Notre Dame is looking for its third consecutive strong tight end haul in 2019 after signing talented two-man groups the previous two cycles. The Irish remain in the mix for one of their top targets at the position in the junior class. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco product Jude Wolfe has narrowed his recruitment down this evening and the Irish were one of eight programs to make the cut for the junior.

Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and Washington rounded out the top group for the nation's No. 17 tight end. The 6-6, 247-pounder visited Notre Dame for Junior Day on March 27 and told Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney that he could return for an official. "Coach Chip Long was really cool," Wolfe told Gorney in February. "He broke down a lot of film with us. A lot of coaches will tell you they use the tight end a bunch, so we sat down and crunched the numbers with him. They got the ball a whole lot out there this past year." It is unclear if they Irish will push for two tight ends for a third-straight class, but Wolfe remains in the conversation to be part of the 2019 class for Long and company.